The majority of Studio Babelsberg AG should go to an investor

Film history was made in the Babelsberg studios. Cinema hits have been shot here for more than 100 years. Now the company is to go into new hands.

Potsdam / Berlin – The majority of the Studio Babelsberg film production facility in Potsdam is to be sold. A corresponding agreement had been made with TPG Real Estate Partners (TREP), said Studio Babelsberg AG on Friday night. In the coming week there should be a public offer for all shareholders of the company. Studio Babelsberg’s board of directors and supervisory board want to support the purchase. The media had already reported on the plans in the past few weeks.

The CEO Carl Woebcken announced: “Representing the entire management team, we welcome and support TREP’s investment in Studio Babelsberg AG. The network and financing options of TREP as well as the solid business basis of Studio Babelsberg will strengthen our position as a leading production location in Europe worldwide. ”Together, the location should be expanded and investments in new technologies and production methods secured.

The supervisory board was informed about the cooperation negotiations and supported the public purchase offer, said Roland Folz, chairman of the supervisory board of Studio Babelsberg AG. They are convinced that TREP’s investment will make the company even more competitive in the future.









Economics Minister Jörg Steinbach (SPD) said that the possible new main shareholder is expected to live up to his responsibility for the location. In the next few years there should not be any layoffs of employees at Studio Babelsberg AG. The studio must be permanently secured as a production location. “For this, money has to be taken into hand and invested wisely,” said Steinbach. You will contact the new main shareholder and rely on trusting cooperation as before.

The Babelsberg studio was founded in 1912. According to the company, it is the oldest large-scale film studio in the world and the cradle of German film.

After the reunification, the Treuhandanstalt sold the former DEFA film studios to the French company Compagnie Générale des Eaux (today: Vivendi Universal). In the years that followed, around 500 million euros were invested in the film studio and media city. In 2004 Vivendi sold to the holding company FBB – Filmbetriebe Berlin Brandenburg GmbH with the partners Carl L. Woebcken and Christoph Fisser. It has been a public company since 2005.

Quentin Tarantino and Roman Polanski filmed here. Actors like George Clooney, Cate Blanchett, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton or Matt Damon came here. According to the studios, films produced here have received 48 Academy Awards nominations over the past 20 years and have won a total of 15 Oscars in various categories. dpa