The “Iron Man” actor would have liked to play this MCU character too · KINO.de.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1, the 54-year-old Hollywood star revealed which Marvel character he would have loved to play had he not become “Iron Man”.

Streaming tips of the week: Schumacher, The Morning Show and more

Warning: This is followed by spoilers for “Avengers: Endgame”.

With the role of the eccentric industrial magnate Tony Stark, who had to live with a magnet in his chest after being kidnapped by the terrorist group “Ten Rings” and subsequently became the superhero “Iron Man”, Robert Downey Jr. achieved an outstanding performance in 2008 Comeback. The two-time Oscar nominee (1993 for “Chaplin” and 2009 for “Tropic Thunder”) made a name for himself, especially in the 1990s, with his drug escapades and even had to go to jail for it. With roles mainly in smaller productions and independent films, he slowly worked his way up again in the early 2000s, but was still considered a risk factor in Hollywood for years.

That changed with “Iron Man”, the first independent production by Marvel Studios and the start of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or MCU for short. Downey Jr. impressed as Tony Stark with charm and as Iron Man with determination. Global success with grossing around $ 585 million paved the way for the MCU and catapulted Downey Jr. back into the A-League. The Marvel role even made him the highest-paid Hollywood star of all for years.

The MCU is expanding through series on Disney +: Here are eight you shouldn’t miss:

Start the photo gallery(16 pictures)





Marvel at Disney +: Information on new MCU series and the rest of the program in the overview

Children’s Questions for Robert Downey Jr.

With the end of Marvel Phase 3 and Tony Stark’s change from egocentric playboy to savior of the entire world, the former uncertainty factor of every production has been rehabilitated and made immortal. That Tony Stark would sacrifice himself to save others would have been unthinkable at the beginning of the MCU. But that’s exactly what happened in Avengers: Endgame.

This ended a journey for which he was grateful. But what if Downey Jr. had never gotten the role? Which Marvel superhero would he have liked to play instead? And of course the name Spider-Man came up first:

“I can’t imagine a hot-blooded American boy who didn’t dream of being Spider-Man when he grew up. But when I look back on it now – and because I’m a huge fan of Jeremy Renner, who was so cool, especially when he turned into Ronin – I’d say Hawkeye would be my choice. “

An interesting statement. Because just as the role of Tony Stark fits Robert Downey Jr. in such a natural way, Jeremy Renner is born Hawkeye. But he can look forward to it: Hawkeye will receive his own series, which will be available via the Disney + streaming service. There won’t be a reunion with Iron Man, if you ignore the possible flashback cameo in “Black Widow”. Saying goodbye after all these years was not easy for him, but “we had to get out. And I knew it was part of the job to get off the bus while it went to other destinations, ”said Downey Jr. about getting off the bus.

Are you sure you know the Marvel Universe? Then test your knowledge here:

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook. You can also follow us on Flipboard and Google News.