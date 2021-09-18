“The Equalizer 2” with Denzel Washington: Between me and violence – culture

Killers must have some kind of whimsy in the cinema, a kind of calling card. It doesn’t matter whether they are on the side of the good guys or the bad guys. The crude idea of ​​the “good killer” is still a relic of the vigilante justice thriller, which recently saw the boom again – not least thanks to Denzel Washington’s lawyer ex-CIA agent Robert McCall in “The Equalizer”. Four years ago McCall introduced his personal tic, his stopwatch: Exactly 26 seconds pass from the first blow to the last shot, a signature gesture with which the passionate guardian angel – McCall does not work for money – is stylistically different from the professional procurement criminals, which he routinely mixes up, takes off. He spends his free time with classics of American literature (Ernest Hemingway) in the diner on the corner. The man has style, but we’re also talking about Denzel Washington.

Washington jokingly complained in a recent television interview that he was believed to be the only African American actor not offered a role on Black Panther. If you consider his petrified face at the last Oscar awards, where he was consistently ignored, one could assume that he takes this negligence personally. “Equalizer 2”, like its predecessor, directed by Antoine Fuqua, comes very close to a superhero franchise. Washington’s vibranium shield is his imposing stature and the natural authority of a star who can effortlessly switch between the registers of the generic action film and the African American playwright August Wilson.

The difference between a craftsman and an action author

Washington would have wished for better material than the infusion of a television series from the eighties (then with the British character actor Edward Woodward). And a different director than Fuqua, who has been trying for over 15 years to build on his success with “Training Day” (for which Washington received its second Oscar). Washington has so far made four films with Fuqua and five with Tony Scott, who died in 2012: A direct comparison shows the difference between a craftsman and an action writer.













Washington is doing its best to give the script of “The Equalizer 2” a fall (albeit not a moral one). But Fuqua and his author Richard Wenk do not even manage to get Melissa Leo, who is now criminally underemployed, a decent appearance. Leo plays Susan Plummer, who secretly provides McCall, who has been officially declared dead, with assignments. The prologue in Turkey is a pathetic attempt to expand the range of the series – probably in the event that Idris Elba as black James Bond does not work out after all. Instead, the mission to Turkey establishes a level of brutality that is hardly compatible with the image of the benevolent guardian angel.

Denzel Washington plays a compulsive character

Washington’s Robert McCall is more of a projection screen than a real character – and in it not even uninteresting. His personal motives seem to be subject to permanent justification compulsions, McCall is a coercive character par excellence, similar to the figure of the garbage collector Troy embodied by him in his August Wilson adaptation “Fences”. His self-righteousness expresses itself abusively, a reflection of the violence that McCall fights on the street with the methods of the elite soldier. In his apartment building he is the good soul, paints over the graffiti on the house wall and takes care of the young Miles (Ashton Sanders), who lives in the same house and gets involved with a criminal gang.

The relationship between the man and the boy is more instructive for the moral fall of “The Equalizer 2” than McCall’s martial solo efforts, who incidentally has to uncover a conspiracy within the CIA that also costs his client her life. With a lesson in communitarianism, he convinces Miles, in Mark Twain style, to paint the wall for the good of the household instead of dealing with drug dealers. Later, at gunpoint, he takes him out of the fortress of the gang that Miles wants to join in order to avenge his dead brother.

America and its history of violence

In such scenes a vague glimpse of America’s relationship to its own history of violence flashes: McCall hands Miles reading, a copy of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “Between Me and the World”. What kind of society should the next generation of African Americans grow up in? It is definitely a world that Denzel Washington leveled once until the last scum is righteously swept away. To be honest, after “The Equalizer 2” one would rather become a member of Robert McCall’s book club than follow his vision of a better world.

