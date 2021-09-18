That’s what Helena Zengel (12) says about the big Golden Globes night and “Uncle” Tom Hanks – BZ Berlin

She is only twelve years old, but has already played with Tom Hanks and is now nominated for a Golden Globe. How is the student Helena Zengel from Berlin doing before this big award ceremony in Hollywood? An interview.

Helena Zengel is actually in Berlin, but in the video interview she has the image of a barren, stony landscape behind her. It looks as if the twelve-year-old student is sitting in the middle of the prairie – similar to the western “News from the World”, in which she plays alongside Tom Hanks. She has been nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her performance.

Before the Globes on 28.2. in Hollywood, Helena Zengel tells in an interview with the dpa news agency how she is preparing for the Globe Night, what role Tom Hanks will continue to play in her life and whether the success has changed her.

Question: Do you already have plans for Globe Night that you will not spend in Hollywood but in Berlin? Do you know what to wear Do you have popcorn ready?

Helena Zengel: The award ceremony goes on for a relatively long time and most of the time the actors are closer to the end. We have a designer for the outfit. It’s going to be a kind of jumpsuit, but with a newfangled style. I will definitely get some popcorn! We are then in a very nice hotel – I think it will be a really great night!

The prizes are awarded according to our time in the middle of the night from Sunday to Monday. How do you stay up for so long?

Zengel: Monday I got off for school. I’ll try to go to bed very late on Saturday so that I can sleep as late as possible on Sunday. My breakfast is then in the hotel before the Golden Globe Awards. My body should be able to adjust to this by sleeping at noon. That’s going to be fun! I always think awards are really cool.

You already had a lot of success with your previous film “Systemsprenger”, and now you have even been nominated for a Golden Globe. Has that changed your life in any way?

Sure, when you have such a great success and have been nominated for the Golden Globes, that’s crazy! That is really unbelievable and I am still very happy and very grateful for it. But still I am completely normal. I’m still a school kid and only twelve years old. I really enjoy this big and blatant Hollywood parallel world – and yet I just want to stay on the ground.

But that’s not always easy, is it?

In fact, I don’t find it that hard to keep my feet on the ground. Tom Hanks, for example, is a total role model (…), he worked his way up from totally poor. And he never forgot where he started. So: even when you suddenly find yourself in Hollywood, I always find it very important that you remember it. That you know: everyone starts small and even if you make it big, you don’t have to take off and walk around like an arrogant I-don’t-know-what. You will also be liked more if you stay natural.

Are you still in contact with Tom Hanks?

We actually still have a lot of contact, that’s definitely not the rule with him and of course I’m super grateful for that. We write emails, SMS – the Americans usually don’t have WhatsApp – and make calls every week, mostly via Skype. He’s like an uncle to me. We get on really, really well.

And do you do all of this in English?

Yes, he doesn’t speak German! He can now “milk coffee” and “plum compote”, but that doesn’t do me much good.









After “Systemsprenger” you rewarded yourself with a trip. How was it now: Did you save the whole fee or treat yourself to something special?

Nope. I have a horse, we have a nice apartment. (…) But for now I’ll save it. Maybe for later, for my driver’s license, for the car, for the moped. At some point I want to live really well. With “Systemsprenger” I had wished that we would go on a long journey. “Systemsprenger” was a lot of fun, but it was a tough shoot. Four and a half months, every day except Sunday on the set, that was a very intense film. Mom promised me that we would have a really nice wellness holiday afterwards. And then we took the cruise ship around Italy, Spain and the region. That was really nice.

The girl you play in the movie “Neues aus der Welt” is often sad or desperate. How do you do that

“How” is a difficult question for me. Because I think you’re born to be an actor. Sure, you’re not a baby and just start right away. But I think if you have it, you have it. I go to the set, tap the head and then off we go, (…) then I’m fully in my world, in my shooting world and just totally happy with everything. And when it says “cut”, then it’s over. And then I’m a twelve year old girl again, jumping around. For me this is something very natural and at the same time simply my dream job.

Do you just flip a switch or do you need a moment to get in there?

I don’t say “I’m sad” and then like that (makes sad face). But – everyone tells me that – it’s very easy for me to get in and out of the role. Sure, it might take time before you can really cry in a scene, but in principle: Yes, it goes pretty quickly for me. I know which scene is coming, I am focused and do it. I think that’s what people like about me, on set too: I’m not complicated in that sense. I don’t have to go into a corner and mourn myself, I just stop and be done!

What do you like about acting?

The really great thing is this kick when it says “… and, please”. Then you go into this scene and jump down on a trampoline from the very top in front of a green screen and think “Wow, I made this scene”. And in the movie it looks like you’re jumping off a cliff. But I also just like the people you can get to know, the countries you see, the animals you can shoot with. Simply all the experiences you have. That’s just my passion.

The nice thing about the job is also: You can’t do anything wrong, you can only do it differently. It’s such an art, you can play so many roles, I just think it’s a breathtaking job. I never thought I’d be a really great actress one day. But that I’m on my way now is really great.

How about new projects now? Are you getting overwhelmed with offers from Hollywood?

At the moment we already have many offers (…) and also many closer discussions. You will definitely hear new things from me soon, but unfortunately I am not allowed to say anything about it yet.

The Oscar nominations will be announced soon after the Golden Globe Awards. Are the Oscars the next stop? Do you think of something like that?

(laughs) Yeah, sure, I know the Oscars are coming and of course it would be cool if the film got nominated, or even me – then I’d probably drop dead! I wouldn’t have any words, that would be incredibly blatant. But like I said: stay on the ground, don’t stiffen up and stay cool. (…) If at twelve I achieve everything that an actor wants to achieve, then there’s no room for improvement either.

TO PERSON: Helena Zengel, born in Berlin in 2008, made her film debut at the age of five in the Spreewald thriller “Mörderische Wärme”. At the age of nine she then stood in front of the camera for Nora Fingscheidt’s “Systemsprenger” about an angry and traumatized girl and won a German Film Prize for best leading actress in 2019. This was followed by an offer from Hollywood – and Zengel shot next to Tom Hanks the western “Neues aus der Welt”, which can currently be seen on Netflix and will later be released in cinemas.