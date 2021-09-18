Tattoo tributes to the late Heath Ledger

Matt told GQ magazine, “She just announced it. We were in our Manhattan apartment and she said, ‘We’re getting a tattoo.’ I said, ‘Okay.’ There is a friend of ours who has done all of Heath Ledger’s tattoos and I told him he would be my first call if I ever got a tattoo. ” Scott then came to the couple’s house and tattooed Matt with the name “Lucy” in honor of his wife and the 50-year-old star who has Isabella (15), Gia (12) and Stella (10) with his wife and so does the one 22-year-old Alexia’s stepfather decided to add a twisted line to match a tattoo that Heath had. When asked about the unusual tattoo above his wife and kids’ names, Damon added, “It’s something Heath had on his arm. Heath was an incredibly restless, creative person. For example, I spoke to the person who did his hair for ‘The Patriot’ and she said he hated sitting still so much. “