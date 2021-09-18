Saturday, September 18, 2021
News

Tattoo tributes to the late Heath Ledger

By Sonia Gupta
Matt Damon and his wife got tattoo tributes on the late Heath Ledger.

The ‘Stillwater’ actor recalled a promise he made to his ex-buddy Heath when his wife Luciana Barroso “announced” in 2013 that they would get tattoos and contacted Scott Campbell, who also did was responsible for the body art of the ‘Brokeback Mountain’ actor.




Matt told GQ magazine, “She just announced it. We were in our Manhattan apartment and she said, ‘We’re getting a tattoo.’ I said, ‘Okay.’ There is a friend of ours who has done all of Heath Ledger’s tattoos and I told him he would be my first call if I ever got a tattoo. ” Scott then came to the couple’s house and tattooed Matt with the name “Lucy” in honor of his wife and the 50-year-old star who has Isabella (15), Gia (12) and Stella (10) with his wife and so does the one 22-year-old Alexia’s stepfather decided to add a twisted line to match a tattoo that Heath had. When asked about the unusual tattoo above his wife and kids’ names, Damon added, “It’s something Heath had on his arm. Heath was an incredibly restless, creative person. For example, I spoke to the person who did his hair for ‘The Patriot’ and she said he hated sitting still so much. “


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
