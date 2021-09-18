Saturday, September 18, 2021
Sylvester Stallone no longer has a role in Creed III

By Vimal Kumar
Los AngelesShock for all fans of Rocky Balboa and Sylvester Stallone. The 74-year-old actor will not appear in the film Creed III, which is a sequel to the Rocky saga. The Hollywood Reporter reports. Accordingly, Stallone wrote a follower on Instagram: “Creed 3 will come, but I will not be there.”

The film Creed – Rocky’s Legacy in 2015 was followed three years later by Creed II. Both films follow on from the previous Rocky films. Especially the reunion with Ivan Drago (played by Dolph Lundgren), Rocky’s Russian opponent from the movie Rocky IV – The Fight of the Century, thrilled the fans. Both parts of Creed also received good reviews and were also financially successful.




Oscar nomination for Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa in Creed

The MGM film distributor has not yet officially commented on the news that Stallone will no longer be seen in the third part of Creed. For his supporting role as a mentor of Michael B. Jordans (34) character Adonis Johnson / Creed, Stallone received an Oscar nomination in 2015.

According to current plans, Creed III should start in cinemas on November 23, 2022. The film is the directorial debut of actor Michael B. Jordan.


