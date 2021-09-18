Saturday, September 18, 2021
Sylvester Stallone: ​​What Rambo is doing today

Sylvester Stallone – fearless muscleman with a brain

imago images / PanoramiC

Robust, muscled and fearless – this is the type that Sylvester Stallone has served as the top-tier action star for more than four decades in his films. Here you can find out what the actor from Rocky and Rambo is doing today, why his film roles are intellectually not up to him and what a role a raspberry plays for the ex-soft porn actor in his life.

The dealer may pay a commission for links on this page, e.g. for those marked with or green underlining.
More info.

That’s what Sylvester Stallone is doing today

Sylvester “Sly” Stallone is one of the most famous American actors – and has been for over 40 years. What many do not know: In addition to acting, he also works as a film director, screenwriter and film producer – and with great success, which has been interrupted by minor and major setbacks over the years.

  • Stallone belongs to the old iron of Hollywood stars. Nevertheless, he is also known to the younger generation.

  • Because the legendary action star has also been hardworking in recent years. In 2019 alone, Stallone was seen in two films: the third part of Escape Plan and in “Rambo: Last Blood”. Stallone also wrote the script for the latter.

  • In 2021 the fans of Sly can look forward to another “Hailight”. Stallone lends his deep voice to King Shark, the shark equipped with hands and feet in “The Suicide Squad”.

  • In addition, Stallone is planning a reality series with his daughters and wants to follow in the footsteps of the Kardashians.

  • Stallone has been socially committed for years, including for the charity organization “Pediatric Epilepsy Project” and UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Fund.

Sly Stallone with wife Jennifer Flavin (r) and daughter Sistine Rose 2019 in Cannes, France

imago images / MediaPunch

With “Rocky” to world fame – the milestones of Stallone

“You and I – and no one else either – can strike as hard as life! But the point is not how hard you can hit. The only thing that counts is how many blows you can take and whether you can still carry on ”, is a quote from the film“ Rocky Balboa ”- and it couldn’t be better suited to Sly’s life.

  • Life has struck hard and often at Stallone. It started when he was born. Sylvester Enzio Stallone was born on July 6, 1946 with complications. Doctors had to use forceps to help. Some muscles in the face were paralyzed.

  • Stallone once said of himself: “I’m not a classic beauty. Drooping eyelids, crooked mouth, crooked teeth, a voice, like a mafiosi carrying a coffin – but somehow it works,” the action star of TV Spielfilm is quoted as saying.

  • The son of Italian immigrants struggled through a childhood with ups and downs. He moved with his family, originally called Staglione, from New York to Washington DC, where his father started a beauty school and later left the family.

  • After finishing school and dropping out of college at Miami Dade College, Stallone devoted himself to his great passion: writing screenplays. But the success did not materialize, so that at the age of 24 he accepted an offer for soft porn out of financial difficulties. The meager fee back then: $ 200.

  • In 1976, just a few years after his foray into the adult industry, he had his big break with Rocky. Inspired by the boxing match between Muhammad Ali and Chuck Wepner, Sly wrote the complete script within a few days. He presented this to several film studios – always provided that he was allowed to take on the leading role himself.

  • Ultimately, the film was produced for a total of $ 1 million and grossed more than $ 225 million. Five more parts followed, which hit theaters in 1979, 1982, 1985, 1990 and 2006.

Stallone in the well-known manner, seen in “Rambo – First Blood”, 1982

imago images / United Archives

More successful series from Stallone

Stallone was not a flash in the pan and made other successful film series with which he wrote action history.

Stallone Private: Family, Awards, and Fortune

Stallone is more than Rocky and Rambo. He is a family man, winner of popular and less popular awards, and more intelligent than one would think in his films. In fact, with 141 IQ points, Sly has a clever head above average. His intellect also seems to be reflected in his preferences.

He loves the works of Shakespeare and is a passionate painter. In 2013, an entire exhibition in the Russian Museum in Saint Petersburg was dedicated to his artistic creations. His paintings are valued at up to $ 60,000.

  • Stallone is a family man. With his first wife Sasha Czack, with whom he was married from 1974 to 1985, he has the two sons Sage and Seargeoh. Sage Stallone passed away in 2012.

  • He has no children with his second wife, the actress Brigitte Nielsen (married from 1985 to 1987). In 1997, Stallone married his third wife, model Jennifer Flavin. The couple have three daughters: Sistine Rose Stallone, Scarlet Rose Stallone and Sophia Rose Stallone.

  • The film “Rocky” won three Oscars for “Best Film”, “Best Director” and “Best Editing”. There was also an Oscar nomination in 1977 in the categories of “Best Actor” and “Best Original Screenplay” for Rocky.

  • By the way: He also risked his health for Rocky. Because he wanted to make the fight in Rocky 4 against Ivan Drago (Dolph Lungren) look as realistic as possible (and gladly avoided stunt doubles), he asked his opponent to strike as hard as possible – and promptly had to go to the intensive care unit for four days to the hospital.

  • In 2016 Stallone was nominated in the category “Best Supporting Actor” for the film “Creed – Rocky’s Legacy”. Stallone couldn’t win the Oscar here, for that he received a Golden Globe Award for his part.

  • In addition to the coveted awards, there were also less popular trophies: At the Golden Raspberry, the Anti-Oscar, Stallone was nominated nine times as worst actor and received four awards between 1984 and 2000. He was also named the worst actor of the 20th century.

  • Still, Stallone is one of the most successful and best paid actors. According to vermoegensmagazin.de, his estimated net worth is 375 million euros (as of January 2021). In 2021 alone, it is estimated that it will take in at least another 20 million euros.

  • Even if he is one of the tallest in Hollywood in terms of height, Stallone is one of the shorter men. The information ranges from 1.77 meters to a more realistic 1.75 meters to 1.72 meters.

Vimal Kumar
