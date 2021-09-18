Sylvester Stallone: ​​What Rambo is doing today

Stallone Private: Family, Awards, and Fortune



Stallone is more than Rocky and Rambo. He is a family man, winner of popular and less popular awards, and more intelligent than one would think in his films. In fact, with 141 IQ points, Sly has a clever head above average. His intellect also seems to be reflected in his preferences.

He loves the works of Shakespeare and is a passionate painter. In 2013, an entire exhibition in the Russian Museum in Saint Petersburg was dedicated to his artistic creations. His paintings are valued at up to $ 60,000.