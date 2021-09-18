Suspicious ring spotted: is Emma Watson suddenly engaged?

Emma Watson likes to keep her private life behind closed doors. Of course, her fans are all the more excited for information from the actress’s love life. Now she is spotted with a ring, which gives rise to new speculation.

It is now known that Emma Watson is in a relationship with Leo Alexander Robinton. But you don’t know much more about the love life of the actress, who likes to hide private information from the public. Now the couple has been spotted together in Los Angeles, and the 30-year-old wore a rather eye-catching ring on her left hand. So maybe she and Robinton have already got engaged?









The British newspaper “The Sun” published the photos in which the two can be seen very closely, as well as the corresponding ring on Watson’s finger. In 2019 she said in an interview with the British “Vogue” that she was “self-partnered”, that is, in a relationship with herself. That the “Harry Potter” star is now also getting a ring for an engagement to herself bought is unlikely.

Robinton deleted social media accounts

After all, Watson is said to have met the Californian businessman Leo Robinton in the same year, in the fall of 2019. The public only learned this from paparazzi photos showing the two smooching. Robinton immediately deleted all of his social media accounts. There has been no official confirmation of the relationship from Emma Watson so far. However, she is said to have introduced him to her parents very quickly, as an insider claimed at the time.

Before Leo Robinton, Emma Watson dated “Glee” star Chord Overstreet. However, this relationship only lasted six months, in May 2018 the couple separated. For a short while in 2019 it looked like she was dating her “Harry Potter” colleague Tom Felton, who had played Potter’s adversary Draco Malfoy in the films. But Felton finally announced publicly that he and Watson were just very good, purely platonic friends.