Somebody has to save their stunt double

Let’s all take a minute and think about Bobby Holland Hanton. Complete? Good, because in that one minute Hanton probably did 40 pushups. For Thor 4: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth trains harder than ever and Hanton has been the Australian’s stunt double since 2013.

Before Thor 4: Chris Hemsworth’s stunt double reaches its limits

That reminds me of the jokes about that worst jobs in the world. One of them was always the window cleaner on the Empire State Building. Now, so reported Uproxx , the Chris Hemsworth stunt man sends the expected Cry for help from: He can no longer, no longer keep up, no longer go the Hemsworth pace. I feel the bro.

Read these lines and hear the despair that wells out of each letter:

Everyone says, ‘Wow, look at the way he gets bigger’ and I say, ‘Yeah, that’s great, I’m this guy’s stunt double’.

Bobby Holland Hanton, as the profession dictates, must at least look a bit like Chris Hemsworth if he is jumps off a truck for the Thor actor or so. That was already difficult 12 months ago, because the defined thunder dude sets aesthetic ideals and fitness goals that normal mortals can hardly meet.

Over the past year, Hemsworth has taken its muscle game to a whole new level. Hanton has to go through all of this:

It’s wider than ever. So I have to be broader than ever beforewhich is a challenge, but I’m in it.

For Thor 4 and Hulk Hogan: That’s why Chris Hemsworth tests his limits

Why does Hemsworth train so much? On the one hand, the extreme muscle growth has professional reasons. For Thor 4, Hemsworth takes off his fat suit from Avengers: Endgame. In the Bulk phase he also goes for that Hulk Hogan biopic, which poses a special challenge even for the Australian: Hemsworth is too beautiful for the role.

But there is something else twitching in the Marvel star. One irrepressible inner energy drives him to push the heaviest objects as often as possible from place A to a distant place B, to push them, to push them like an enthusiastic Sisyphus. Chris Hemsworth can’t sit still. After a few rest days, his body, trimmed for power output, rebels, he revealed Mens Health analogous.









You can see (and hear) that in this video:

The Marvel star knows no plateaus, as we fitness cracks call normal phases of stagnation in the hunt for measurable progress. When others just let it be, it depends Chris Hemsworth bar and pull-up bar one step higher. No treat-yourself Tuesday for Chris Hemsworth, so not for stunt buddy Bobby Hanton either.

Muscles for Thor 4: Hemsworth’s advances set Hanton’s training pace

The images of the training Thor actor are well received in the media. They arouse admiration, for Hanton they just mean more work.

I got him […] wrote, ‘Thank you, buddy, you just made it a little harder for me.’

The stunt double and the star synchronized their everyday lives on the way to the projects. You eat the same thing at the same time and train the same amount down. It sounds like an exhausting process. The entire daily routine is subordinate to the training:

“I train with him a lot, we train all the time, we have the same diet and the same training plan.”

“ We eat every two hours , it has become a chore. I don’t enjoy eating every two hours at all. “



Read more about Chris Hemsworth’s fitness app here

Who will get Chris Hemsworth’s stunt double out of there?

Hemsworth and Hanton are fitness professionals and they probably know what to do and what to put on their bodies. The next part actually looks a bit more serious and should be a warning for anyone who wants to build muscle at the Chris Hemsworth pace.

We train so much, we gain so much width, it’s hard for the body. Carrying the extra weight is tough and it’s hard to maintain the connective tissue.

Chris Hemsworth doesn’t mind. He apparently has an infinite energy silo and a body that knows no (growth) limits. He’s dragging Bobby Hanton along somehow. The stunt man is still holding out. But he should know: We heard his cry for help.

Thor starts in theaters on May 5, 2022.

What do you think of Chris Hemsworth’s training? Is it motivating?