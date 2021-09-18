Sky Cinema: Tom Cruise films on your own channel

“Vanilla Sky”, “Last Samurai” or “Edge of Tomorrow” – almost everyone has seen a film with Tom Cruise at some point. With “Top Gun” he made his international breakthrough in 1986. In the following hits such as “Born on July 4th” and “Days of Thunder” he then continued to prove his acting talent. At the beginning of the 1990s, he set a box office record with five consecutive films that grossed more than 100 million dollars each in the United States. Sky is now showing three of these blockbusters on Sky Cinema Tom Cruise: “The Company”, “Interview with a Vampire” and “Jerry Maguire – Game of Life”.

With his appearance as an extroverted power guru in the episodic drama “Magnolia”, for which he was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor and won the Golden Globe, and with his passionate appearance at the side of then-wife Nicole Kidman in “Eyes Wide Shut “are probably his two best performances.









Tom Cruise films around the clock on Sky

From now until January 24, 2021, Sky will show the Tom Cruise hits around the clock on the Sky Cinema Special channel. Customers with a Sky-Q-Cinema subscription do not have to do anything, because the channel appears automatically in the station list. All films can also be received individually on demand and with the Sky Ticket Cinema streaming service. The following titles are included:

Barry Seal – Only in America

Collateral

The Company

Edge of Tomorrow

Eyes Wide Shut

Born on July 4th

Interview with a vampire

Jerry Maguire – Game of Life

Last samurai

Magnolia

Days of thunder

Top Gun – you fear neither death nor the devil

Vanilla Sky

Sky Cinema Tom Cruise: Here’s How to See the Movies

