“Shooter 2”: Will the action film continue?

In “Shooter”, Mark Wahlberg plays a sniper who has to prove his innocence. We tell you whether there will be a sequel with “Shooter 2”.

Bob Swagger, played by Mark Wahlberg (“Suddenly Family,” “Pain & Gain”), was a sniper in the American Marine Corps and now lives a civilian life. But then his past catches up with him in “Shooter”. He is forced to prevent an attack on the president, only to be charged as a perpetrator himself. Bob flees and must now try to prove his innocence. We tell you how likely “Shooter 2” is up to date.

Could “Shooter 2” be shot?

Mark Wahlberg has long been a fixture in the action genre. With films like “Mile 22”, “Max Payne” or “Four Brothers”, he has truly earned this reputation. The 2007 action film “Shooter” certainly contributed to this. The action film’s grossing $ 95.7 million, however, was manageable, especially when compared to the $ 61 million production budget. Not perfect conditions to send “Shooter 2” into production.

“Shooter 2”: Sequel from the “Taken” author?

“Shooter” is originally based on a book by author Stephen Hunter. In the meantime, one book has turned into a series with eleven novels about the hero Bob Swagger. In 2012 there were reports that author Robert Mark Kamen, who wrote the script for “96 Hours” among other things, was interested in the sequel “Shooter 2”. The whole thing should be based on the book “The Sword”, in which Swagger finds a sword that the yakuza is after.









However, if you look at the Mark Wahlberg projects for 2021, action sequels for “Mile 22” or “The Fighter” are on hold, but “Shooter 2” is no longer in discussion and in all likelihood will not be continued. For this, Mark Wahlberg is working again with the “Shooter” director Antoine Fuqua on the next film project “Infinite”.

Instead of “Shooter 2”, it was continued as a series

However, fans of the action film can get their dose of action elsewhere. There is a total of three seasons with the same title based on the film. Bob Swagger is played here by Ryan Phillippe (“Ice Cold Angels”). The complete series is available, for example, from Amazon Video in the flat rate as a stream. You can find out whether “Shooter” will even have a fourth season here.

