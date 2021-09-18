Saturday, September 18, 2021
HomeNewsSettlement after divorce filed: Kim Kardashian to stay in villa together -...
News

Settlement after divorce filed: Kim Kardashian to stay in villa together – entertainment

By Arjun Sethi
0
57




Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are currently getting divorced. Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com


Kim Kardashian and the children stay, Kanye West leaves: US media have learned that West will finally move out of the shared mansion in Los Angeles County.

The future living situation of Kim Kardashian (40, “The Justice Project”) and Kanye West (43, “Yeezus”) seems to have already been clarified: As the “People” magazine reports, Kanye West will finally get out of the shared villa in the lot Angeles County move out. His current wife wants to stay there with their children North (7), Chicago (3), Saint (5) and Pslam (1). West agreed with this decision, he had been living mostly on his ranch in Wyoming for a long time.




The two agreed that this would be the best solution, as the children would not be burdened with unnecessary relocation stress. West loves his children very much and wants them to be happy and therefore avoid any argument with Kardashian, said an unspecified source. The couple bought the villa for a rumored US $ 20 million (approx. 17 million euros) and had it renovated and redesigned. The family has also lived there since December 2017.

Since the summer of 2020 there have been rumors about an alleged separation of West and Kardashian. In February, it was finally leaked that Kardashian had filed for divorce in court. Both reportedly want to forego maintenance payments and have apparently already agreed out of court on joint custody of the children.




Previous articleThis Marvel role is said to have been offered to him · KINO.de
Next article“The Equalizer 2” with Denzel Washington: Between me and violence – culture
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv