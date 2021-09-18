Selena Gomez shows her transplant scar for the first time: “Proud of it”

Actress and singer Selena Gomez first showed off her transplant scar on Instagram. She shares a photo of herself in a swimsuit with an important message.

Selena Gomez had a transplant in 2017. By the autoimmune disease lupus her kidneys had been compromised. The organ transplant was followed by an emergency operation. This left a scar on the leg of the musician, which she no longer wants to hide.

“When I had my kidney transplant, I remember that at first it was very difficult to show my scar,” wrote the 28-year-old on an Instagram photo that showed her scar. This is located on the inner thigh. In the emergency surgery that followed the transplant three years ago, a vein was removed from Selena Gomez’s leg to attach the new kidney.









“All bodies are beautiful”

“I didn’t want her in photos, so I wore things to cover up. Now, more than ever, I feel safe about who I am and what I’ve been through. And I’m proud of that.” The published photo shows Gomez in a light blue swimsuit standing in front of a pool. She has stretched her arms upwards and the pose makes her scar particularly visible. She ends her post with the words, “All bodies are beautiful.”

The comments below the photo are consistently positive. Netflix star Katherine Langford writes: “I love you, lady. You are a strong woman.” There is also a little heart. Model Lily Aldrige simply means: “Beauty.” Also read: “You are so amazing” or “Thank you for sharing your story with us”.