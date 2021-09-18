See Chris Hemsworth in a fast-paced film about other sports legends

When he’s on hiatus at the MCU as Thor, Chris Hemsworth plays extremely physically demanding roles. Even after Thor 4: Love and Thunder the Australian takes off the god of thunder costume and plays the wrestler Hulk Hogan. For the second time he slips into the identity of a sports legend.

Because already in Rush – Everything for the victory in 2013, he embodies the racing driver James Hunt. He hits it Niki Lauda, who is also portrayed by a Marvel star: Daniel Brühl. You can see the rousing drama on TVNOW.

This is Chris Hemsworth’s role in Rush on TVNOW: Like a Thor in Real Life

The actor prepared intensively for the role, as he did in one interview revealed:

I’ve spoken to people who knew James Hunt – some mechanics, drivers, and I’ve read different biographies about him. But mostly, online interviews were the most useful help.

James Hunt went down in Formula 1 history as a pop star. In the 70s he was something like the Günther Netzer of racing, which is not only due to the similar hairstyle. Hunt was for his known daring driving style and drove numerous cars to scrap.

Before Thor 4: The trailer for Rush starring Chris Hemsworth on TVNOW

In other words, Hunt, who died in 1993, was a daredevil who first acted and then thought. A Thor on the racetrack. In the film version of Hemsworth, we first get to know him as a buddy, slightly idiot, slightly arrogant guy. In the course of the film, this glossy shell breaks off and the serious Hunt comes to light.









Hunt is going through the same development as Thor in his first MCU film. The god of thunder is cast out by his father after a stupid and ill-considered action and has to learn humility on earth.

Extreme training: After Thor 4, Chris Hemsworth will play the next sports legend

The Australian mixes them up Athleticism of a Klitschko brother with the charisma of a Californian surfer boy.

He needs the urge to grow muscles for his role as Hulk Hogan. In one Biopic for Netflix he plays the legendary wrestler. Whether the Marvel star even fits the rough role remains to be seen. Hemsworth’s Adonis body has other purposes in fact, it has to adapt.

Here is some fan art with Hemsworth as Hogan

Hemsworth is currently preparing for the role of wrestler:

This film is going to be a really fun project. As you can imagine, the preparation for the role is going to be insanely physical. I will need to put on more muscles than ever before, even more than I bought for Thor.

Hemsworth is predestined for athletic roles, which he showed not only with his performance in Rush. He is one of the most well-trained Hollywood stars and has built up a second mainstay with fitness. He benefits from this in his choice of roles.



The Hulk biopic doesn’t have a firm start yet. but Thor starts in theaters on May 5, 2022.

