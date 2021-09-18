Ringo Starr praises Billie Eilish as an incredible musician

This year’s Grammy Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday (March 14, 2021). Billie Eilish and her brother and producer Finneas won this year with their song “Everything I Wanted” in the category “Recording of the Year”. The award was presented to them by Beatles legend Ringo Starr. In a new interview he praises Eilish as an “incredible musician.”









“It was a great pleasure for me to appear at the Grammys on Sunday and present the award for the best recording to Billie Eilish, who I think is just amazing, and to Finneas, who also did my EP,” he told the ” New Musical Express “. “It was great to meet her and musically she is great. She is a wonderful person. “

Starr’s five-track EP “Zoom In” was released on Friday (March 19, 2021). He recorded this in his home studio between April and October last year. In addition to Finneas’ contribution, artists such as Dave Grohl, Paul McCartney and Sheryl Crow participated.

Billie Eilish dedicates her acceptance speech to Megan Thee Stallion

In her acceptance speech, Billie Eilish also honored rapper Megan Thee Stallion: “I wanted to write a speech about how much you deserve this, but then I thought: ‘There is no way they are going to choose me.’ I thought, ‘It’s hers!’ You deserve it. You had a year that I think is incomparable. You are a queen I want to cry when I think about how much I love you. You are so beautiful, you are so talented. You deserve everything in the world. I always think of you. I always cheer you on. You deserve it, honestly. Honestly, that goes to you. “

She also won a Grammy for Best Song Written For Visual Media for “No Time To Die”.

