Rihanna: “Savage X Fenty” Show with Travis Scott, Rosalía & Co.

The first trailer of the second “Savage X Fenty” lingerie show was dropped and confirmed live performances by Travis Scott and Rosaliá, among others, while Lizzo, Big Sean and Normani will present themselves in their underwear.

In early September 2020, Rihanna called some of her well-known superstar friends for help and offered them a job. Strictly speaking, it was about the second official fashion show of her underwear brand “Savage X Fenty”, which was recorded in Los Angeles. On October 2nd, the prank will drop exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and once again knock everyone off their feet. RiRi herself has already confirmed the line-up for the hottest event. Among other things, their fans will see performances by Travis Scott, Rosalía, Miguel, Bad Bunny, Roddy Ricch and Ella Mai, which will put on a good show between the models.

But not only those artists are at the start. Even more superstars will slip into the hot one-pieces and lingerie and be seen on the catwalk themselves. The models Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne therefore make the start and will be supported during the course of the show by, among others, Lizzo, Normani, Big Sean and Willow Smith, who will really show off the underwear.

You can already watch the trailer for the second “Savage X Fenty” show here:

Rihanna has announced that the highly-expected 2020 Savage X Fenty Fashion Show is coming to Amazon Prime Video on October 2nd. The special will feature performances by Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, Rosalía and many more! #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW pic.twitter.com/6XzHIbkMRS – Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) September 17, 2020







Incidentally, it is no longer a surprise that Rihanna has once again chosen former Fifth Harmony member Normani to present her new collection. The singer was already at the start at the last event and cut a good figure in a touch of nothing. Subsequently, Normani became the ambassador of “Savage X Fenty” and was able to put herself in the limelight in her underwear.

“I am the first figurehead for ‘Savage X Fenty’,” she proudly wrote on Twitter, adding, “I want every single person to feel strong and enjoy discovering who they really are. I also don’t always wake up feeling totally confident or strong, but wearing these underwear helps me. “

As if she needs an introduction! We’re SO Xcited to announce that @Normani is officially a #SavageXAmbassador! Need some “motivation” to stay hawt during the holidays? Check out https://t.co/XxUPyPZW7M #SavageXNormani pic.twitter.com/u5m3F0awhP – Savage X Fenty by Rihanna (@SavageXFenty) November 21, 2019

“I was really excited and grateful – especially after Rihanna asked me personally. I know that this is her project that she puts all her passion into. It is something that she puts all her heart into, ”the singer said in an official press release, while Rihanna said of her colleague:“ Normani is the perfect choice for the Savage X Fenty ambassador. She exudes confidence and power. Everything she touches, she does with passion and the thought that she will be able to do it. And that’s exactly why she magically attracts people. “