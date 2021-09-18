Rihanna: Curve Show! For THIS sight her fans are “not ready”

Rihanna is driving her fans crazy with an announcement. On September 24th, their Savage x Fenty Fashion Show will run on Amazon Prime Video. For this, she beats the drum on Instagram. Their fans did not expect this sight.

The lingerie from Rihannas Fashion labels Savage x Fenty are just as popular as their shows. Therefore, their fans can look forward to a fashionable fireworks display. The Barbados beauty will soon be making a splash at the long-awaited Savage x Fenty Fashion Show. Their fans get a sinful foretaste in advance on Instagram.

Rihanna: “Savage x Fenty Vol. 3” on September 24th on Amazon Prime

For the third time, Rihanna is presenting her popular fashion show. On September 24th, Amazon Prime Video will show the fashion spectacle. In 2019 she started with Savage x Fenty Vol.1 “. In 2020 Vol.2 followed. None other than Travis Scott and Lizzo had the honor of performing.

“Not ready yet?” Rihanna awakens the desire for a lingerie show with a half-naked Instagram photo

“I’m waiting for Vol. 3 because I know that you are not ready yet,” wrote Rihanna in the caption for a photo of herself. In the waiting position, she leans against upholstered seating. As she sits there so lasciviously on the carpet, one or the other fan should smoothly fold the jaws. In a mesh look that is reminiscent of a body, one thing is clear: no one is ready for that. Then she did without a bra and panties. As a lingerie entrepreneur, there are many models available to her.









Rihanna is driving fans crazy with her lingerie-free look

She sparked anticipation among her fans. In a very short time, more than four million followers liked the photo. “Queen simply becomes queen”, she ennobles a woman. Others literally shout: “Oh my god we are ready”. Do you mean the show? Because most fans would like RiRi to bring out a new album right away. We are curious to see what kind of show Rihanna pulls off and whether she has more surprises in store for her fans.

