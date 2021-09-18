Reese Witherspoon: She’s talking about her depression

Open and honest words from actress Reese Witherspoon. The mother of three suffered from depression – which got worse after giving birth to their first child.

Reese Witherspoon, 44, speaks openly about her depression at a young age. Her mental health deteriorated especially after her children were born.

Reese Witherspoon: “My brain was like a hamster on a wheel”



Even when she was young, the actress suffered from depression, as she said in the podcast I Weight by Jameela Jamil, 34, said: “I definitely had anxiety, my fears manifested as depression, so I got really depressed. My brain was like a hamster on a wheel and I couldn’t get down.”

Quite the mom! Amy Adams shows up with daughter



32 images

With the birth of her first child, her mental health deteriorated and she suffered from postpartum depression. When she had daughter Ava, 20, Reese was very young: “I was just 23 years old when I had my first baby and no one told me that when you wean a baby from breastfeeding, your hormones are in the Basements are falling. I felt more depressed than ever before in my life. It was scary, “says the actress. It got so bad that she had to take “strong medication” because she “could no longer think straight”.

After daughter Ava, she had two sons, Deacon, 16 and Tennessee, 7. While one of her sons also suffered from depression, she showed no signs of postpartum depression after the birth of the other child.













“I just withdrew”



During this difficult time, she lacked support, continues the “Eiskalte Engel” actress: “I didn’t have the right guidance or help, I just withdrew.” The relationship with her mother was not as good then as it is today, so that she could not confide in her. The problem is that postpartum depression is under-researched, despite the fact that so many women suffer from it: “Hormones are so poorly researched and not understood. I’ve reached out to my doctors for answers. There’s just not enough research about what happens to the body of women and what hormonal changes we didn’t take as seriously as we should have, “criticizes the mother of three.

Open words of the actress that show how she had to fight for her mental health – and so also encourages other women. At the beginning of March, Chrissy Teigen, 34, only talked about the fact that she suffered from postnatal depression after the birth of her daughter Luna.

Information on offers of assistance Do you have suicidal thoughts? The telephone counseling offers help. It is anonymous, free and available around the clock on 0800/1110111 and 0800/1110222. A list of nationwide aid agencies can be found on the website of the “German Society for Suicide Prevention”.

Sources used:I Weight, “DailyMail”

luho

Gala