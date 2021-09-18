“Red Notice”: First action trailer with Dwayne Johnson

Netflix has released the first trailer for “Red Notice”. STARRING: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

In “Red Notice”, an FBI profiler and two art thieves collide. Netflix released a first teaser trailer for its new action film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (49), Gal Gadot (36) and Ryan Reynolds (44) on September 2nd. The stars also shared the clip on Instagram.









The teaser shows that film fans can look forward to lots of action and explosions – but also to comedic interludes. “Red Notice” will then be shown worldwide on the streaming platform from November 12th. In addition to the three mega-stars, Ritu Arya (31) and Chris Diamantopoulos (46) also play. The script was written by Rawson Marshall Thurber (46), who also directed.

What is “Red Notice” about?



FBI profiler John Hartley (Johnson) is called in when Interpol issues a “Red Notice,” a global arrest warrant. Hartley is looking for “The Bishop” (Gadot), the world’s most wanted art thief. To catch her, he finds himself forced to work with another art thief, Nolan Booth (Reynolds). A chase breaks out around the globe.

