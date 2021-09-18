“Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline: No more VR fun (review & stream)

Who would seriously want to overcome death by living on in an avatar that feels like flesh and blood, but without the imperfections of the human shell? That sounds cruel: no more eating, no more sleeping, no more having to get out of bed at night to pee. In Ernest Cline’s “Ready Player Two”, the virtual reality player Wade Watts achieved this dubious evolutionary goal. He uploads his second self into a computer, which turns it into a lifelike image. In the end, immortality by remaining in the new old body means overcoming religion, because we abolish the hereafter without death. Wade raved about the “sting that must be pulled” and the “dawn of the posthuman era”.

So Cline celebrates a bitter cynicism. He sends the avatars made of code of his once likeable heroes, known from the global success “Ready Player One”, full of optimism into space. They want to conquer new worlds because the climate disaster has made the earth uninhabitable. While his first novel celebrated escapism through virtual realities, it is now about the creation of technology to devastate the next planet through the continued existence of civilization.

Ernest Cline took ten years for this dystopia disguised as an adventure novel, but the US reviews were as expected. The story is not funny enough, there are too few references to the 80s, and it would have been best if the sequel had been written by Steven Spielberg, who brought “Ready Player One” to the cinema. It’s true: if Cline tries to be funny, he always fails this time. The obligatory quest awakens only faint memories of the furor of the retro-loving first novel, without which the Netflix series “Stranger Things” would not exist either. Especially since the only excursion into the Sword and Sorcery genre tends to raise questions: The decisive confrontation takes place in a Tolkien environment, but not in the “Lord of the Rings”, but in the “Silmarillion”, whose characters are less familiar. Wade and his companions are now teleported into a JohnHughes world of “Pretty In Pink” graduation balls, after which they have to defeat incarnations of Prince in a cloud guitar duel on a “Purple Rain” planet. What used to look fresh now seems like an attempt to create warmth through maudlin memories of deceased superstars.









You can’t get any more powerful

But this narrative uncertainty is due to the fact that Cline probably believed to have to provide humorous fan service for nostalgic readers of the first hour. That wouldn’t have been necessary. For him it is about the representation of something much bigger, about a humanity on the edge of the abyss. Wade Watts, an upstart from the slums, has become a global tech monopoly. His gaming system is able to scan the thoughts of all users, i.e. his billions of customers, by means of “neural interfaces”. You can’t get any more powerful. With his lover Samantha, he weighs up the advantages and disadvantages of the new reality, which will also affect us readers in the 2021 epidemic year. Virtual tourism, virtual concert visits and of course virtual sex all lower the likelihood of pandemics. The terminally ill are able to detach their minds from the chemotherapy-weakened body, in the cyber world of the “oasis” they are free of pain. So wouldn’t it be great to be immortal as an avatar after all?

Perhaps Cline had Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey in mind, in which a whimpering computer expresses more emotion than any astronaut shown in the film. Wade and his companions mock their opponent, the virtual magician Anorak, as “2-bit wannabe Gandalf”. But anorak doesn’t confirm our growing distrust in artificial intelligence. On the contrary, he only wants one chance, he wants to prevent his owners from switching off the “Oasis” game world and thus also him. Otherwise he threatens to kill millions of people. To put it very mildly, that would be morally wrong. But he also says to prove his existence: “I think, therefore I am.” And that is correct.

Ernest Cline, “Ready Player Two”, Fischer TOR

