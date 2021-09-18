Portrait: Robert Downey Jr.: The next life of the superhero

Robert Downey Jr. was the heart of the Marvel Universe, it made him very rich. Now he rings as Dr. Dolittle entered the next phase of his career.

In none of all the superhero films of all generations has there been as much crying as in “Avengers: Endgame”. Because in this most successful film in cinema history, the heart of the universe that has long made the most successful film series of all time stops beating: The comic book adaptations of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark, who started it all in “Iron Man” 2008, dies.

Didn’t you have to howl with Tom Holland, whom he had introduced as a new Spider-Man? Because with this the personification of what made Marvel so vastly superior in this genre goes, especially compared to competitor DC: With Tony Stark alias Iron Man, weird jokes, sovereign self-irony and human overstrain break all this superhuman existence. It is inconceivable that Nicolas Cage or Tom Cruise should have been intended for the role …

At least now, after the superhero’s death – Spider-Man has already deeply mourned in another sequel “Far From Home” – Robert Downey jr. his already eventful career continued under completely new auspices. For example, as a very, very rich man. During his time as a superhero, which he garnished with the title role in the new “Sherlock Holmes” films, the New Yorker was at the forefront of the industry in which he was practically born with annual earnings of 80 million dollars and more became.

Robert Downey Jr. I made my breakthrough at the age of 22

Mother Elsie, an actress, father Robert (senior) filmmaker – his youth, like that of sister Alison, was marked by moving, film sets, jumping in for small roles and then the early divorce of his parents. Robert junior didn’t stay in school anymore in the eleventh grade, he wanted to be an actor – and in 1987, when he was 22, he actually achieved his early breakthrough. In the drama “Less Than Zero” he convinced in a role that later caught up with him: as a drug addict.









He rose to work in films such as Attenborough’s “Chaplin”, Altman’s “Short Cuts”, Oliver Stone’s “Natural Born Killers” or in the series “Ally McBeal” – and he crashed personally, from 1996 on again and again because of drug and drug abuse Arrested and also imprisoned for gun possession. Until he went into therapy. His marriage to colleague Deborah Falconer, from whom Downey also has a first son, could no longer be saved. In earlier interviews he still talked about that time, saying: “I know what it is like to be thrown off course.” In the meantime he breaks off conversations when they go in this direction. Quick-witted and professional, the actor now mostly remains completely superficial.

In any case, the new start was successful – in films such as “Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang” and “Good Night, and Good Luck” as well as in the second marriage to the producer Susan Levin and two other children. And it is really not difficult to find him, now 54, but still convincing in the child’s head and fantasist role, as a successful replacement for the classic “Dr. Dolittle ”, with which he is now coming to the cinemas.

But if that were to point the way for the future career of this gifted man, it would be a shame. Because in completely different films, such as “Der Richter” (2014), you can see what else is in him. Drama, thriller, character – no mannerisms, a hero of acting. And the superhero? Robert Downey Jr. keep your fingers. After a death so deeply wept, there would be nothing left for him to get here. Except money, which I hope he won’t need any more of.