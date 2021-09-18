Plans for failed Ben Affleck film known

For personal reasons, Ben Affleck had to give up his vision for a Batman solo film with him in the lead role. In the upcoming Snyder cut from Justice League and in The Flash solo film, the actor will appear again as the Dark Knight. In addition, DC is already bringing the next star in the superhero role to the start with Robert Pattinson.

How dark and tough Affleck’s own film would have become has now become even clearer. In a new interview, Joe Manganiello, who plays the villain Deathstroke in the DC Universe, spoke about the Plot of the failed Batman film.

With Affleck’s Batman: Watch the trailer for the Snyder-Cut of Justice League!

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Trailer 2 (English) HD

Role model David Fincher: Ben Affleck’s Batman sounds like a dark horror thriller

With Yahoo Entertainment In addition to his new film Archenemy, Joe Manganiello also spoke specifically for the first time about Ben Affleck’s plans for his Batman solo film. as great inspiration should serve master director David Fincher. Affleck himself played the lead role in Gone Girl and remembered Fincher’s earlier film The Game.

In the thriller, Michael Douglas’ life as a rich banker is systematically destroyed. A concept that Affleck also wanted to use for his Batman solo film. About the brutal idea for the DC film reveals Joe Manganiello in an interview:









It was a really dark story in Deathstroke like a shark or a horror movie villain who wanted to dismantle Bruce’s life from the inside out. It was a systematic plan: he killed everyone who was close to Bruce and destroyed his life to make him suffer for a cause he is alleged to have done to Deathstroke.

Ben Affleck made Batman harder and darker than ever

The Deathstroke star compares the idea to that Daredevil comic Born Again. In it, the kingpin learns the true identity of the superhero and does everything to destroy the life of Matt Murdock. He initially loses his lawyer license and his private property until he wanders the streets insane and wants to seek revenge.

The gloomy mood of most DC films would definitely have been lifted to a new level with this Batman solo film. Affleck played one in his first appearance as the Dark Knight in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice conspicuously brutal variant the DC hero who clears bad guys out of the way without blinking an eyelid.

A solo film in which Bruce Wayne’s life is cruelly destroyed would surely have been for toughest Batman flick yet guided. After the failed version of Affleck, Robert Pattinson slips into the superhero suit next in The Batman.

You can watch the trailer for the upcoming Batman film here

The Batman – Trailer (German) HD

After several postponements due to the corona pandemic, The Batman with Robert Pattinson is said to be on March 3, 2022 come to German cinemas.

