Pig – Soon with us too: Nicolas Cage’s best film in years!

At an age that others see more as an invitation to slowly go into well-deserved retirement, Nicolas Cage really turns it up again and grabs one crazy role after the other.

But we haven’t seen the actor, who was once one of the highest-paid and most sought-after Hollywood members, so fragile, but at the same time wildly determined and ready for anything, as in his new film for a long time Pig, which is currently collecting top marks in the USA – something that one had no longer dared to hope for in a Nicolas Cage film.

The American critics who Pig in the course of the cinema premiere Already were allowed to see, literally overturning praise for the film, but above all Cage himself, who plays a reclusive man whose most valuable and dearest property is stolen from all over the world – his domestic pig, with whom he sinfully in the woods looking for expensive truffles.

Nicolas Cage is more vulnerable than he has been in a long time

Now, based on the first trailer, you could perhaps assume that it will then go off and in the best John Wick– Manner (only with the pig instead of the dog) takes revenge. But the story then takes a completely different, rather unexpected turn.

Pig is the mysterious character study of a man who flees from his fame and past and is reminded anew every day who he was in a previous life. For Cage, whose big blockbuster and screen hero days are known to be long behind him, the shooting must have been a slightly autobiographical experience.

And similar to being Pig-Character Rob apparently wouldn’t want to go back there (his old Hollywood days) either, even if he had the chance.









“I don’t know Rob’s motivations because that is never clearly explained in the film. But personally, I don’t know if I can see this whole experience, another Disney movie [etwa Das Vermächtnis des geheimen Buches 3] would want to shoot, ”he admits to Variety. “That would be really scary. There is a climate of fear there. “

Everyone agrees: the best Cage film in years

Now he turns off after the psychedelic revenge trip Mandy or the monster robot murderous mission in Willy’s Wonderland So first of all back a corridor to show that he is still in him, this calm, thoughtful, big cage.

Pig is like dumping pearls in front of pigs, says Ty Burr of the Boston Globe. “A profound, well-thought-out film for an audience that screams for throw-away entertainment.” And not only he is enthusiastic: Rotten Tomatoes is featured on the Review Barometer Pig after 112 counted reviews to a phenomenal 97%.

Cage and director Michael Sarnoski, who is making his feature film debut with the fantasy mystery thriller, must have done something right. So one or the other will be happy to hear that Leonine is ensuring that the publication will be carried out in Germany as soon as possible, Pig will be available in stores on November 19th on DVD and Blu-ray Disc!

Posted on 09/17/2021 by Carmine Carpenito

