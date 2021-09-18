Petition against Amber Heard reaches over 1 million signatures – film plus criticism – online magazine for film & cinema

Saturday, September 18, 2021
Petition against Amber Heard reaches over 1 million signatures

By Sonia Gupta
In the first part of DC’s “Aquaman” (from a cinematic point of view a disaster, financially a success), Johnny Depp-Ex Amber Heard plays the character of Mera alongside lead actor Jason Mamoa. Due to the ringing tills, Warner Bros. immediately ordered a sequel with the same cast. But now the producers are facing a rough wind, as many fans do not want to see Amber Heard any longer in the franchise.

The reason is the recent verdict against Johnny Depp in his trial against the British Sun, which had called him a “woman thug” and referred to Amber Heard’s allegations from their time together. As is well known, she accuses him of having been violent, which Depp always rejected. Instead, he accuses Heard of deliberately wanting to destroy his career and to have been psychologically and physically abusive. It should be noted that the verdict against Depp says nothing about possible or actual attacks on the part of Heards, but only confirms that their statements about Depp’s violence are credible. From a distance, it looks like the two of them have given each other nothing in a deeply destructive relationship.





