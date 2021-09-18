Penny Dreadful with Eva Green goes into the 2nd round

It was to be expected that the US broadcaster Showtime would stick to the horror series Penny Dreadful produced by Sam Mendes. Although only four episodes have been broadcast so far, the excellent ratings leave the cable network no other choice. A second season, which, in contrast to the first, should include ten instead of eight episodes, is for 2015 ordered. (via THR)

Not only the two talented Hollywood leading actors Eva Green and Josh Hartnett convinced the audience, as David Nevins, President of Showtime, knows: “The series is an interesting and plausible combination of genres – it’s a gorgeous costume or historical drama and at the same time a really creepy, wacky horror show.”

It is still unclear when we will see Penny Dreadful in Germany. But since Sky Atlantic co-produces the series, Frankenstein, Dorian Gray and Dracula could soon flicker across the screen in this country as well. Of course we will keep you up to date.

Are you going to watch Penny Dreadful if the show makes it across the Atlantic?