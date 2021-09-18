Saturday, September 18, 2021
Patchwork dream: Katy Perry chats with Orlando’s ex Miranda

By Arjun Sethi
There is pure harmony here! For several years, Katy Perry (36) has been Orlando Bloom’s (44) woman’s side. His ex Miranda Kerr (37) doesn’t seem to mind at all – on the contrary: She is totally happy to see her ex-husband happy again. Also with Katy The former Victoria’s Secret model gets along great and the two have proven that once more: Conversed in a network livestream Katy and Miranda now stimulated!

Via Instagram the two women agree to meet for a relaxed beauty talk. The singer in particular is a huge fan of the 37-year-old, who has had her own line of cosmetics on the market for some time. The followers of the two power women are definitely over the moon at this virtual encounter. “I love this live conversation. What a nice relationship the two of them have. It’s so inspiring.” or “You two are just wonderful” were just two of the many positive comments.

That Miranda but is also a big fan of the “Daisies” interpreter, she had already made clear several times. Only shortly after the birth of Katys First daughter, Beauty had paid her a huge compliment. “Oh my god, you are awesome. Love you!” Miranda written on the net.




