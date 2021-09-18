onvista top news: Lilium in view, Bitcoin on the tightrope, Vitesco makes stock market debut, Apple presents new iPhone and Microsoft scores with announcements

Another inconsistent week on the stock markets is passing, the uncertainties caused by monetary policy, Corona and also the upcoming federal election do not allow a clear direction. In geopolitical terms, China remains a bogeyman for investors, be it the impending bankruptcy of real estate giant Evergrande or the strict regulatory measures taken by the Chinese government against its own economy.

Three questions for Bernecker: What are the opportunities for S&T and Microsoft and can the FED even save the markets from a bear market?

The week in a fast run:

Company news:

Vitesco: Deutsche Bank sees some opportunities – a previous Conti problem case has turned into a promising growth stock

Sixt: Share climbs above 100-day trend – Warburg Research confirms buy recommendation

Infineon with buy signal

Vitesco: Stock is in better shape after a mixed stock market start – three banks are already recommending a buy and have price targets of up to 85 euros

Commerzbank: Cerberus interested in state stake – share jumps to top of the MDax

Lilium: Ready to take off? – The Spac is already taking off!

Henkel: Deutsche Bank sees more opportunities than risks – shares have fallen to a low level

Cisco: JPMorgan sees two factors with potential – investors with a long-term perspective could come here

LPKF Laser: Share with momentum after a new major order – price is working on confirmation of important chart support

Consumer goods sector: weakness as opportunity – Deutsche Bank recommends selected stocks

Wacker Chemie: Business continues to buzz – forecast raised again

Continental: Don’t be alarmed – Vitesco is starting the stock exchange today – throwing the share straight out of the depot?

Orsted: Jefferies is downgrading – analyst sees significant risks from rising costs and insufficient protection for the wind farm operator

Vantage Towers: Strong stock market start and rise in the MDax – this is how analysts are now assessing the opportunities and risks of the share

Lanxess: Credit Suisse draws high-potential scenario for the share – upgrade to “Outperform”

Hornbach: The share is bursting with strength – Warburg Research is keeping expectations high with a raised price target

Varta: Share is sold – investors disappointed after Apple keynote without a new iPod

Zooplus: KKR exits the bidding competition – share comes back from record high

Microsoft: US company puts on the donation pants – dividend is increased and share buyback of 60 billion dollars

Apple: Live event starts – what is being presented and how does the share react?

US casino stocks collapse in double digits – China’s regulatory fury spills over into Macau

Plug Power: Hydrogen specialist opens European headquarters in North Rhine-Westphalia – the share reacts with a jump of joy

Curevac: share under pressure again – production contracts for first-generation vaccines terminated – Wacker Chemie is out

Merck: UBS regards valuation as too high – earnings development is likely to lag behind growth targets

Hapag Lloyd: Deutsche Bank buy recommendation blows the chain share in record mood

Vonovia: acceptance threshold for takeover of Deutsche Wohnen canceled – that is well received

Oracle: decent growth in the most recent quarter – but the competition remains fierce – investors are not satisfied

Zooplus: Takeover contest in full swing – share conquers another record high

BMW: Bankhaus Metzler praises the carmaker’s particularly attractive product portfolio and attests to solid prospects despite the shortage of chips

ITM Power: The next hydrogen player, the same result – share is falling in double digits after the numbers

Apple: Semiconductor shortages and Epic cause grief – shares, on the other hand, joy – this is how analysts are now evaluating the papers

Five years after Bayer’s mega-deal – nothing but trouble with Monsanto

Morphosys: Goldman Sachs resumes valuation – but does not spread euphoria – how deep can it go for the stock?

Alipay: Chinese government wants to smash payment service providers – China shares under pressure again

Valneva: British government cancels vaccine order – shares plummet

Macro News:

Dax remains caught in the sideways trend – Bundestag election, Shiller P / E ratio and economic situation – an outlook on the possible market development

Study: More and more Germans are investing in the stock market – but there is still a great deal of ignorance

Evergrande: The situation is getting worse – does the Chinese state have to intervene in the end to prevent a crisis?

Trade dispute: How frosty is the relationship between the US and China – Biden contradicts report of the Financial Times

Inflation rate in the US below expectations – Dax takes a sigh of relief

Economy: IWH experts anticipate a weak final quarter of the year

Xi wants full control: is China threatening a ‘new cultural revolution’?

Crypto News:

Bitcoin: Do we see an extremely strong Q4 or is the market going back to diving? A management report

Crypto market: False reports about Walmart integration cause crypto currency Litecoin to rise by 30 percent for a short time

Bitcoin: Chart image gives hope – what is important now

A selection of our columnists:

Kutzer’s interjection: the level of inflation is not yet dangerous for investors

Two more cycles that lead us to expect a major crisis – and how to prepare for it

September is statistically weak for stocks

Platform index yields slightly

The onvista editorial team wishes you a nice weekend!

