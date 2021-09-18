Nicole Kidman in “Destroyer”: Zombie in Uniform – Culture

Clint Eastwood’s “Dirty Harry” and Harvey Keitel’s “Bad Lieutenant” choirboys are against this woman: LAPD officer Erin Bell (Nicole Kidman) looks heavily drawn as she stalks to the crime scene under an inhospitable highway bridge. Her body is emaciated, her eyes tired The male corpse that Bell finds has no papers with him – but a tattoo on the neck. There are three dots The tattoo is the symbol of the brutally charismatic gang leader Silas (Toby Kebbell), in whose gang Bell and her partner and lover Chris (Sebastian Stan) undercover has determined. Your order went wrong at the time, and there were deaths. The policewoman still has one bill open.

Especially for actresses, there are strict casting rules in Hollywood, which undermine the guild’s will to change in an absurd way: only up to a certain age are actresses who correspond to the industry ideal of beauty (youthfulness, slimness and a perfect hair dryer) offered leading roles as actors – or supporting roles as love interest, as a romantic projection surface. With her marble complexion and shiny red hair, the now 51-year-old Kidman has long been one of the favorites among male directors in both categories. In Sofia Coppola’s “The Seduced” she embodied a completely different type of woman. And in the HBO series “Big Little Lies”, produced by Reese Witherspoon, about a group of well-off women in Monterey, California, she was even allowed to have a younger husband – who then turns out to be violent. The US industry still serves a supposed need of the public that only people under 40 want to watch life, love and suffering.

Kidman’s policewoman acts self-destructively

The fact that Kidman got involved in the “Destroyer” staged by US director Karyn Kusama and interprets her role in an uncompromising, almost destructive way is therefore a pleasant change. In Kidman’s mask you can see the effort to put make-up back on her face, from which everything has been ironed out in recent years that indicates life experience. Prostheses model sharp edges in their features, the skin is shaded dirty, the eyes are reddened. Her leanness, her crooked posture, and the sinewy neck indicate a drug addiction. Erin Bell limps through the film like a zombie, searching for a connection between the nameless corpse, in which she finds banknotes marked with color from a robbery, and her own past.













That Erin Bell is still firmly anchored in the gender-typical power structures of the police film even in this state is clearly shown by Kusama, who already underlined her feminist attitude with the boxer drama “Girlfight” (2000) and the teen horror film “Jennifer’s Body” (2009) . When the policewoman rattles around the old gang members and looks for clues from the terminally ill, almost immobile Toby, she first has to satisfy the former accomplice with her hand in return. Not much has changed after all, drugs, old age, health or not.

“Destroyer” is more than a dramaturgically somewhat confused genre film with a female bad cop. Although at the end of the story important questions and motives remain unresolved and incoherent in the dark and even a superfluous plot twist does not save the story, the film can be read as a form of self-empowerment: For Kidman, this new physicality also means liberation. In interviews, she told how she sometimes let loose a kind of primal scream before the takes in order to put herself in her role. Unlike Charlize Theron, who also underwent a major physical transformation as the serial killer in Patty Jenkins’ debut “Monster” (2003), Kidman shows only one side of himself in “Destroyer”, the one with fewer doctors and dollars – from vanities to nothing be silent – would have been entirely conceivable.

Pictures of the past illustrate the crash

And despite the exaggerated rudeness (even in Moloch Los Angeles such a wreck of a policewoman would cause irritation) and exhibited damage, Kidman can convey the obsession of her character. In a few, partially successful flashbacks, in which camerawoman Julie Kirkwood captures Kidman up close, and with Theodore Shapiro’s violent music dominated by atonal string arrangements, “Destroyer” also tells of a happier, energetic Erin Bell. And at the same time describes her crash. There were better times. A solid ex-boyfriend (before Chris) would have liked to take care of it. The relationship with her pubescent daughter is disturbed, she wants to distance herself from her mother with all her might in order to run into her doom with the wrong boyfriend as well. Or is Bell just drawing conclusions from others?

Together with Camille Preaker from the HBO series “Sharp Objects”, who is drinking like a septic tank, played by Amy Adams, who is also righteously dismantled, with Charlize Theron in “Monster” or “Mad Max” and the battered protagonist in the Greek police drama “The Miracle of the Saragossa Sea ”, which was just shown at the Berlinale, is expanding Erin Bell’s selection of roles for adult women in cinema and television. It would be a treat for Nicole Kidman and her colleagues. They’ll have to get out of their way for the Oscars anyway.

