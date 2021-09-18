Next stop $ 85,000? – Bitcoin faces an “explosive” fourth quarter

Bitcoin (BTC) will climb to at least $ 85,000 this year and has a good chance of breaking the big $ 100,000 mark as well.

At least the current forecast report of the trading platform Decentrader comes to this thesis, which is extremely confident on Friday.

Next stop $ 85,000?

Although BTC / USD remained below 50,000 US dollars this week, the majority of analysts see the further price development of Bitcoin as rosy.

The Decentrader expert Filbfilb is no exception, because he not only predicts an upswing to a new record high, but also the jump over the sound barrier of 100,000 US dollars.

“With all the positive signals in the short term, we could soon see BTC climbing up to 85,000 US dollars, which will then even lead us over the psychologically important hurdle of 100,000 US dollars,” said the crypto analyst. And further:

“We’re going to have an explosive fourth quarter.”

As Cointelegraph had reported, the Bitcoin price is slowly catching up on the network’s fundamentals and on-chain data, which have been strong for a long time.

The logical conclusion is that by the end of the year there will be another high flight ahead of us, as was the case in 2020, just in a different order of magnitude in terms of market value.









“If the price climbs as much as we expect in the coming weeks, then our first price target is at the 1.618 retracement level or at 85,900 US dollars,” said Filbfilb. And finally:

“We don’t think this will be the high point, rather there is resistance here before it goes above $ 100,000 in a parabolic uptrend.”

Bitcoin daily chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Altcoins are falling

At the time of going to press, Bitcoin is hovering around the $ 47,000 mark without a clear directional decision being made.

Meanwhile, the altcoins are mostly losing, only a few “alternative crypto currencies” can gain, including the Shiba Inu (SHIB).

There are clear losses on the table for the top 10, market leader Ether (ETH) is down 5.2%, while Solana (SOL) comes off worst with a big minus of 12%.