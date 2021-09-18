Next stop $ 85,000? – Bitcoin Aims “Explosive” Fourth Quarter By CoinTelegraph

Next stop $ 85,000? – Bitcoin faces an “explosive” fourth quarter
(BTC) is set to climb to at least $ 85,000 this year, and has a good chance of breaking the big $ 100,000 mark as well.
At least the current forecast report of the trading platform Decentrader comes to this thesis, which is extremely confident on Friday.
Next stop $ 85,000? Although this week is still below 50,000 US dollars, the majority of analysts see the further price development of Bitcoin as rosy.
Read on on Cointelegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.