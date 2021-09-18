Saturday, September 18, 2021
Next stop $ 85,000? – Bitcoin Aims “Explosive” Fourth Quarter By CoinTelegraph

By Hasan Sheikh
Next stop $ 85,000? – Bitcoin faces an “explosive” fourth quarter

(BTC) is set to climb to at least $ 85,000 this year, and has a good chance of breaking the big $ 100,000 mark as well.

At least the current forecast report of the trading platform Decentrader comes to this thesis, which is extremely confident on Friday.

Next stop $ 85,000? Although this week is still below 50,000 US dollars, the majority of analysts see the further price development of Bitcoin as rosy.

