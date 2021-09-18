Saturday, September 18, 2021
Monster blockbuster “Godzilla vs. Kong” in summer 2021 on Blu-ray, Blu-ray 3D and Ultra HD Blu-ray?

By Arjun Sethi
03/12/2021

The first information about the home theater release of the monster blockbuster reaches us from India “Godzilla vs. Kong” (Australia, USA 2021) by director Adam Wingard. The cinematic clash between Godzilla and King Kong, who starred in the leading roles with Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall, was listed on Amazon.in and is getting up Blu-ray, Blu-ray 3D, Ultra HD Blu-ray as well as in one Steelbook ready for pre-order. The Steelbook will be a combo pack consisting of 4K UHD, 3D and 2D versions. And a Keep Case Edition with a 3D and 4K version as a set is also planned. In addition to numerous individual releases of the film, box sets are also listed in India. And one unites in 4 film sets “Godzilla vs. Kong” together with “Kong: Skull Island”, “Godzilla” and “Godzilla II”. Both box sets are to appear either on Blu-ray 3D and in 4K on Ultra HD Blu-ray.

Contents: While mankind is rebuilding the earth after the Battle of the Titans, on the other side of the world are geologist Nathan Lind (A. Skarsgård) and a team of other monarch scientists who have been investigating Skull Island and its most famous inhabitant, which has now been going on for almost 50 years Kong busy. Rather by chance, the researchers found out one day that the little orphan girl Jia (K. Hottle) was able to establish an inexplicable connection to the giant gorilla. Through this perception, Jia discovers that Kong’s actual home, a kind of cradle of the titans, is not to be found on Skull Island, but many thousands of miles away. But only Kong himself can show this path and in order to learn more about the origins of the giants and at best to make them docile, Monarch sends an expedition with the monkey and Jia. However, at the same time an apparently out of control Godzilla begins to attack one city after another and evolve from savior to annihilator of civilization, which makes the expedition all the more urgent. Meanwhile, during her investigation into the attacks, Madison Russell (MB Brown) discovers a number of inconsistencies that lead her to a gigantic conspiracy aimed at exterminating the Titans. But before she can warn anyone, Godzilla begins the attack on the monarch convoy in the middle of the high seas. Only Kong seems to be able to oppose the power of the king of the monsters and thus becomes the last hope of mankind.

The release date for Amazon in India is currently 31.07. as a placeholder date. Specific details are not yet available. After the theatrical release was canceled by Warner Bros., we expect a digital evaluation before the physical home theater release takes place. In this country it should come back to the fact that the film will be shown exclusively on Sky Cinema beforehand. Afterwards, however, numerous home theater products should also be released by us. In any case, despite the uncertain situation, a release in the summer of 2021 is not unlikely in Germany. (pf)

Can be pre-ordered at Amazon.in:
Coming soon in this country on Blu-ray Disc:
First “Godzilla vs. Kong” products internationally:
Already available in this country on Blu-ray Disc or available soon (selection):


