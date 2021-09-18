Mia is 20 and on Mommy’s footsteps – Why Nobody Knows Kate Winslet’s Daughter – People

How, Kate Winslet (45) has a 20 year old daughter ?! Many cinema fans are likely to wonder that, for whom Kate Winslet will always be the young rose from “Titanic”. In fact, the actress had her first child three years after the blockbuster, when she was 25 years old.

And now Winslet’s daughter is starting her own career in show business – without mom’s help! How she did it: Mia uses her father’s last name, Jim Threapleton (48), Kate now reveals on British breakfast television “Lorraine”.





Kate Winslet became famous at the age of 22 alongside Leonardi DiCaprio in “Titanic”Photo: Moviepix / Getty Images



Proud mom: “It is great for her that she has a different last name and has therefore remained under the radar. The people who cast her didn’t know she was my daughter, and of course that was very important for their self-esteem. “

Mia Threapleton is currently working in the Czech Republic, playing in a television series. Winslet also reveals that she always suspected that Mia would follow in her footsteps. “And then a few years ago she turned to me and said, ‘I’d like to try it.'”













2003: Kate Winslet with daughter MiaPhoto: picture-alliance / dpa / dpaweb



If she has inherited just a bit of talent from her mom, a great Hollywood career awaits Mia Threapleton – that everyone now knows who her mom is should speed her way up a little bit …





Oscar winner and triple mom Kate WinsletPhoto: Christophe Petit Tesson / dpa



Kate Winslet has a total of three children from three marriages. Mia comes from her first marriage to director Jim Threapleton, Kate’s son Joe Alfie (17) is the father of British director Sam Mendes (55) and she has son Bear with her current husband, Ned Rocknroll (43, nephew of billionaire Richard Branson) Blaze (7).