Meryl Streep makes Instagram debut – in a bathrobe

There are many ways to get rid of boredom during the corona crisis. For Meryl Streep, day drinking and Instagram seem like a good way to pass the time.

Whatever Meryl Streep, 70, touches becomes a success. The Hollywood icon is still making her Instagram debut at the age of 70 and is thrilling her fans with it. And she doesn’t sit in front of the camera in a stylish designer robe, but in a bathrobe and glasses. “When they get depressed, it’s a bottle of Scotch plus a little jest”, she warls the line of the song “The Ladies Who Lunch” and takes a big swig from the bottle Scotch and a little joke “).

Meryl Streep and colleagues sing birthday serenades



She is supported by fellow actors Christine Baranski, 67, and Audra McDonald, 49. The occasion for the musical clip of the three actresses is the 90th birthday of the composer Stephen Sondheim. The video is part of a virtual concert “Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration” on YouTube.









Will you now have your own Instagram account?



Those who hoped that Meryl Streep will now publish their own Instagram account will unfortunately be disappointed. Fortunately, the video can be seen on her fan account and talk show legend Oprah Winfrey, 66, of course grabbed it straight away and posted it on her official Instagram profile. Fans are enthusiastic about the little guest appearance of the “Mamma Mia” actress on social media and are already asking in the comments for an official profile of the actress. If that’s not incentive enough for the Oscar winner to talk to us regularly on Instagram soon.

