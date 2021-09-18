Meryl Streep as the worst open singer of all time

Florence Foster Jenkins wanted to be a great opera diva – but unfortunately she couldn’t sing. The tragic comedy starring Meryl Streep is a loving homage. At Streep’s side, Hugh Grant also delivers a remarkable performance.

Even the largest stages are not immune to crooked tones. Especially when a singer is into it whose self-assessment cannot stand up to reality. Florence Foster Jenkins was such a woman: she lived and worked in New York in the first half of the 20th century and dreamed of becoming an opera singer. She warbled even the most difficult arias with fervor – and even made it onto the stage of New York’s famous Carnegie Hall. Except that she really had nothing to do with it. Actually! As British director Stephen Frears (“The Queen”) shows in his warm-hearted tragic comedy “Florence Foster Jenkins”, there can be different tones that make the music. Now the film can also be seen on free TV for the first time on SAT.1.

“People may say I can’t sing. But nobody can say I didn’t sing,” Florence Foster Jenkins will proudly claim at the end of the film and step down with a smile. She made her dream come true – no matter what other people think of it. Frears stages his film as a portrait of a woman who loves music and supported and promoted it as a generous patron. As heiress to an industrialist, Jenkins had the necessary financial resources. In Meryl Streep, Frears found the ideal cast who would give what is probably the worst singer in the world a face that is as charming as it is energetic.







At her side, Hugh Grant is in top form in what is probably the best role of his life: The Brit plays Jenkins’ husband, a slightly blasé but amiable Shakespeare actor who keeps his wife, who is blessed with moving naivete, from any harm. On the one hand, this means that he, St. Clair Bayfield, closely monitors the guest list of her public appearances and, if necessary, bribes critics. On the other hand, and this is the gist of Frears’ film, it means that Bayfield treats his wife with respect and infinite love. Even if he leads a double life with a lover, in an apartment financed by Florence Foster Jenkins. The relationship between the two is above any discord.

Of course, Frears can’t avoid scenes that don’t lack a certain ridiculousness: Florence Foster Jenkins just couldn’t sing – no matter how much she wished it. When, for example, “The Big Bang Theory” star Simon Helberg plays the serious pianist Cosmé McMoon for the first rehearsal with Florence Foster Jenkins, everything that one feels as a viewer is reflected in his face: disbelief, resignation and amusement.

Frears’ art is not to show Florence Foster Jenkins at any time: he treats her with dignity and respect. Even if her desire to appear at Carnegie Hall is a heralded disaster that, real life would have it, will end in public humiliation. In the end she will have sung and the realization remains that music sometimes works without notes.

