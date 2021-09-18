Sunday, September 19, 2021
Megan Fox: She first speaks about her love for Machine Gun Kelly

By Arjun Sethi
Megan Fox
She speaks for the first time about her love for Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox

© Getty Images

Megan Fox is freshly in love. The musician Machine Gun Kelly took the actress’s heart by storm. Now Fox breaks her silence and finds loving words that hit her husband Brian Austin Green hard.

Megan Fox, 34, and musician Machine Gun Kelly, 30, fell head over heels in love. Although the two initially kept a low profile, they can now find clear words for their love – and these honest words should hit Megan’s husband Brian Austin Green, 47, particularly hard.

Megan Fox immediately felt a deep connection with Machine Gun Kelly

In their first interview together, Megan Fox and Colson Baker, the real name of Machine Gun Kelly, speak for the first time about their relationship. The actress and the rapper met on the set of their joint film “Midnight in the Switchgrass”. The 34-year-old immediately knew that the two of them would be more than just colleagues. “I could feel that something wild was going to happen to me at this meeting, but I wasn’t sure what. I just felt it, deep in my soul,” said Fox on the podcast “Give Them Lala … With Randall” .




Megan Fox: “I knew immediately that he was my twin soul”

Their relationship took off quickly, as Megan Fox admits. “I knew immediately that he was my twin soul,” she recalls in an interview. “We are actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I told him that almost immediately, because I sensed it straight away. “Those words should be particularly difficult for Brian Austin Green. He was with the beautiful actress for 16 years. The couple have three children together. His long-time partner now like that To see happy and in love with another man by her side is certainly not easy. Megan Fox and the 47-year-old have been separated several times, but have always found each other. This time, however, it seems that the separation is final.

Sources used:Image, “Give Them Lala … With Randall”

#Subjects


