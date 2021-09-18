Megan Fox and Billie Eilish: These Stars Present Awards on MTV VMAs

Megan Fox (left) and Billie Eilish are among the stars who will be handing out prizes at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 12th.

The MTV Video Music Awards will be held in New York City on September 12th. It is now known which stars will present prizes.

The MTV Video Music Awards are taking place in New York City over the weekend. The “People” magazine has now officially announced the stars who will be awarded the prizes: Billie Eilish (19), Megan Fox (35), Travis Barker (45), Simone Biles (24) and Avril Lavigne (36) will be on December 12th. September handing over awards.









Other stars with this honor are Billy Porter (51), Conor McGregor (33), Hailey Bieber (24), Fat Joe (51), Halle Bailey (21), AJ McLean (43), Ashanti (40), Nick Lachey ( 47), Rita Ora (30), Ja Rule (45), Cyndi Lauper (68) and 50 Cent (46). Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker will appear twice: He will not only present a prize, but will also be on stage with Machine Gun Kelly (31) for the performance of the song “Papercuts”.

Justin Bieber at the top of the nomination list



Fans can look forward to celebrity couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as well as Hailey and Justin Bieber (27) appearing on the red carpet. The pop star tops the MTV VMAs nomination list this year. Bieber is nominated in seven categories, including the main categories “Artist of the Year”, “Video of the Year” and “Best Pop”. The 2021 award ceremony will be moderated by US rapper Doja Cat (25).

