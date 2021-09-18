MCU star Chris Hemsworth gives everything for “Thor 4” · KINO.de

Chris Hemsworth is training incredibly hard for his role in “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” and a new video shows how much the MCU star is pushing his limits.

Production for “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” is in full swing and as expected, Chris Hemsworth will slip back into the role of Thor. But in order to survive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the actor has to stay in shape and train hard for it. Just recently, for fun, even his body double complained about the great strides Hemsworth is making. In the latest video, however, we now learn how hard the MCU star really trains for it.

You can see Hemsworth pulling a weight sled towards him with a rope. But what do we see there? His trainer is on the device, which he later pushes along with the weight sled. The trainer and the cameraman cheer Hemsworth on. After a few intense rounds, the Thor actor also runs out of breath. The video is definitely impressive and the MCU star proves again why he deserves the role of Thor.

Chris Hemsworth is an integral part of the Thor role

It’s no big secret that various MCU stars have to keep fit, but Chris Hemsworth seems to be the king of this discipline. In addition to his body double, which more or less confirms this, the actor published a picture a few months ago that also shows him training. We notice that Hemsworth’s muscles are not only huge, but also contain a lot of power. Maybe he also needs the strength for “Thor 4: Love and Thunder”?









It is not known whether Hemsworth’s opponent Christian Bale also has to train so hard for his role as Gorr, the butcher, but if there is anyone who could take on the Thor actor, it is certainly Bale, who is known for his body transformations . In addition to the “The Dark Knight” star, Natalie Portman will also return to the franchise as Mighty Thor, which fans are already looking forward to.

In addition to “Thor 4: Love and Thunder”, these MCU films are also coming our way:

What exactly the fourth part of the “Thor” series is about is hardly known, but characters from “Guardians of the Galaxy” also await us in the MCU adaptation by director Taika Waititi. “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” is due to appear in German cinemas on May 5, 2022.

