Marvel: Will Sylvester Stallone’s character from Guardians of the Galaxy 2 get a Disney + series?

Is there another Marvel series waiting for us soon on Disney +? Sylvester Stallone's character from "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" could get its own MCU series.

Sylvester Stallone in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (Source: Screenshot Disney +)

Since “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” Sylvester Stallone is officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Now “Sly” could get its own Marvel series on Disney +, which is about his Ravagers crew.

The involvement of director James Gunn or Ravagers member Miley Cyrus has not been confirmed.

In 2017 superstar Sylvester Stallone played the role of Ravagers leader Stakar Ogord in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”. The appearance of him and his crew was a treat for Marvel comic connoisseurs, as it brought together some original Guardians members and other important characters from the Guardians comic book universe.

“Guardians of the Galaxy 3” director James Gunn has already teased that “Sly” will return in the third part, which should start filming before the end of the year. As the usually well-informed insider Daniel Richtman now also claims to have found out Sylvester Stallone’s “Guardians” character Stakar Ogord received its own MCU series on the mouse streaming service Disney + (via We Got This Covered).









If the exciting new show really did get real, it would most likely be called “The Ravagers”. Unfortunately, Insider Richtman did not share any further information in this regard.

It can be assumed that the Ravagers will play a role in “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”. The cast of the mid-credit scene can include superstar Miley Cyrus (spoke mainframe), “Star Trek: Discovery” star Michelle Yeoh (Aleta Ogord), “Mission Impossible” actor Ving Rhames (Charlie 27) as well “Smallville” villain Michael Rosenbaum (Martinex) is more than worth seeing. So it’s hard to imagine that it was a one-time appearance.

Marvel Studios and Disney could then switch some or all of the Ravagers to Sylvester Stallone’s own Disney + series after appearing on Guardians of the Galaxy 3 – but this will most certainly, if at all, not switch until the start of the 3. ” Guardians’ movies happen.

