Mark Wahlberg: These are his next film projects

Mark Wahlberg can be seen in “Suddenly Family” on German free TV. What new projects does the Hollywood star have in the pipeline?

Mark Wahlberg (49) recently landed third in the “Forbes” ranking of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors. He owes that to the Netflix action film “Spenser Confidential”, with which he landed a hit in spring 2020. He will celebrate the German free-TV premiere on August 16 (8:15 p.m., ProSieben) with the comedy “Suddenly Family” (2018). In it, the actor and his wife Rose Byrne (41) experience real family chaos when they take care of three siblings. Mark Wahlberg already has other film projects in the pipeline.

“Good Joe Bell”



Mark Wahlberg slips into the title role in the drama “Good Joe Bell”. The film is based on the true story of Joe Bell. The man walked across the United States to raise awareness of the issue of bullying following the suicide of his son Jadin. For the role, Wahlberg – who is known for his iron workouts – had to lose muscle mass. In preparation, he did not lift any weights, but only went running every day, as he once revealed to the “Men’s Journal”. “Good Joe Bell” does not have an official theatrical release at the moment. However, the film is set to celebrate its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2020.









“Infinite”



The theatrical release of the sci-fi film “Infinite” by US director Antoine Fuqua (54, “Training Day”) has recently been postponed to 2021. Mark Wahlberg plays a man who is haunted by hallucinations and threatens to break. A group called “Infinites” saves him. Can he decipher his visions – memories of his previous lives – to the point where he can thwart the terrible plan for humanity of a member of the Infinites? In addition to Wahlberg, you can see Chiwetel Ejiofor, Dylan O’Brien and Rupert Friend, among others.

“The Six Billion Dollar Man”



Another sci-fi action hit: “The Six Billion Dollar Man”. The film is an adaptation of the series of the same name from the 1970s. It is about former astronaut and test pilot Colonel Steve Austin. He is critically injured in a plane crash and can only be saved through an operation that costs six million dollars. During the operation he is given bionic implants that give him superhuman strength. From then on he works as an agent and meets aliens and cyborgs. The theatrical release date is currently unknown.

“Uncharted”



Mark Wahlberg also played a role in the film adaptation of the hit video game “Uncharted”. The main character Nathan Drake, however, plays “Spider-Man” Tom Holland (24). Wahlberg plays his mentor Sully. The film is supposed to be an Origin story, as Wahlberg revealed in an interview with “Collider” in March of this year. It tells how Nathan Drake becomes Nathan Drake and how he and Sully meet. “It will be really cool,” promises Wahlberg. Whether “Uncharted” will hit cinemas as planned in spring 2021 remains to be seen due to the shooting delays in the Corona crisis.

CodeList