Saturday, September 18, 2021
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s relationship is getting more serious

By Arjun Sethi
Will you soon dare to take the next steps in a relationship? Megan Fox (34) has been turtling through life with Machine Gun Kelly (30) for several months. And that this is not just a short-lived flirtation became clear at the latest when the rapper recently Megans Getting to know kids. But could they even soon have children together? The couple should not be averse to the next steps in the relationship!

An insider chatted that Us Weekly the end. Accordingly, it will gradually Megan and Machine Gun Kelly “very seriously”. “And they seem like they want to take things to another level soon. They don’t do anything without each other anymore. They are just so strongly connected, “enthused the source about the happiness in love. Both physically and mentally, the chemistry is just right.” He always makes her laugh. He’s a real comedian himself and a super cute guy, and that’s what she loves about him, “she continued. MGK would Megan simply worship and do anything for them – and the relationship is progressing very quickly.

In fact, it seems to have totally caught the blonde for the first time … In the The Howard Stern Show admitted the 30-year-old: “I didn’t know what love was until you and I made eye contact. At that moment I just thought, ‘Oha.'” Allegedly it should have been love at first sight for both parties.

