“Love and Thunder” filming is in progress, and Matt Damon returns

It is still not clear which film (or series) Marvel’s phase four will end with before it continues with phase five, but a few days ago the shooting of the last of the five MCUs announced by Kevin Feige in summer 2019 started in Australia -Films from phase four started: Thor: Love and Thunder.

The first day of shooting on the set began with a ceremony by the Cadigal and Bidiagal Aboriginal tribes and a Maori dance performance. You can find the corresponding pictures under the link Chris Hemsworths Instagram-Find page above. Hemsworth, of course, returns in the film as Thor, the god of thunder, who went through what is arguably the most unusual development from the original Avengers in the Marvel universe and is the first MCU hero to get a fourth solo film. It was Taika Waititi’s fresh, fan-polarizing approach to the franchise and the character Thor – day of decisionwho rekindled the desire for the role at Hemsworth. Of course, Waititi is returning to direct and this time co-write the new film, having recently worked for Jojo Rabbit won a well-deserved screenplay Oscar.

Even Natalie Portman was able to persuade Waititi to return in the fourth film, after she last appeared in 2013 in Thor – The Dark Kingdom was seen with new scenes. In Love and Thunder should her character finally get a more complex, more interesting role. As The Mighty Thor she will swing the hammer Mjölnir herself, but at the same time (according to the comics) she will fight against cancer.

Again there is also Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, the ruler of New Asgard, who is said to have a queen by her side in the film.

In general, a lot is going to happen in the new film, because Hemsworth, Thompson and Portman are also returning Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif finally back. She wasn’t there in the last film either. The actress recently announced her involvement Instagram confirmed. Several Guardians of the Galaxy will also appear in the film. Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan have already confirmed their return as Star-Lord or Nebula, but also Dave Bautista (Drax) and Sean Gunn (Kraglin and Rockets Motion-Capture) traveled to Australia to film. The third Guardians-Film should be shot this year according to James Gunn.









Perhaps the most surprising cast known in Love and Thunder however, is likely Matt Damon! Damon’s appearance as Loki actor (picture below) in a play in Asgard staged by Loki disguised as Odin was one of the hottest moments of surprise in Thor – day of decision (Sam Neill played Odin in the play, and Chris’ brother Luke Hemsworth played Thor). It was a funny gag, but very few would have expected that there would be a return to the role. The Australian Prime Minister himself, Scott Morrison, has confirmed Damon’s arrival for the shoot in Australia. At a time when actors have to go into long hotel quarantine before filming, it’s hard to keep such appearances a secret, so instead you simply go on the offensive before the press gets wind of it one way or another.

If Damon even undertakes the quarantine before appearing in the film, this time it will probably not be a second cameo. Maybe Thor needs someone in the film who has to pretend to be Loki.

The only completely new addition to the film known to date is an Oscar winner Christian Bale, who will play his first comic film role since Batman as the villain Gorr the God Butcher. First photos from the set seem to confirm Gorr’s home planet. Viewers will likely learn where he comes from and why he holds a grudge against all gods that puts him in deadly conflict with Thor.

With this large cast and different storylines (Guardians, Jane’s Thor and Krebs storylines, Gorr), the fear may arise that the film is trying to fit in too much at once. However, I have full confidence in Taika Waititi as a writer and director, who can combine humor and tragedy well (see Jojo Rabbit). I also found the tone in Decision day unlike many Marvel fans, hit just right.

Thor: Love and Thunder is expected on 5.05.2022 come to German cinemas.