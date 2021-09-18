Kylie Jenner confirms the love comeback with Travis Scott

she maintain the perfect after-relationship friendshipt and take care of their daughter Stormi. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are the prime example of a working partnership after a love-out. But there are more and more voices that the two-year relationship that the two had from 2017 to 2019 is no longer as cold as the young entrepreneur and the rapper want the public to believe. However, no fan or insider is to blame for the new rumors. No, this time it is Kylie herself, who is really fueling the rumor mill. On her Instagram account, the pretty dark-haired woman now shares a picture of daughter Stormi, who, together with her mother, supported a charitable campaign by 28-year-old Travis. In return, she even flew over 2,400 kilometers! A big statement from Ms. Jenner, especially at Christmas time. So does she have us with it provided proof of the love comeback?









Kylie Jenner is fueling the rumors of a love comeback

For some time now, rumors have been piling up about a new kind of love between Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner. According to media reports, Jenner and Scott were already spotted at a romantic dinner date in June and the two were also temporarily in quarantine. Now the ex-couple appeared again as a shrink-wrapped team. Together with the “Cactus Jack Foundation” they cared for those in need in Scott’s hometown of Houston and distributed gifts, free meals and personal protective equipment to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. According to reports in People Magazine, the two looked extremely familiar. The youngest offspring of the Kardashian-Jenner clan writes on Instagram: “My big girl supports her father with his Christmas dinner and toys distribution”. It is not only fans who notice that this would not have been possible at all without the commitment of their mum. For many, it is clear that this is one indirect notice to their fans, which shows the couple’s love comeback to coincide with the festival of love. Well, the Jenners will definitely let us know at some point …

