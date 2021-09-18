Kim Kardashian: The model is in trouble with his neighbors

The residents do not find this particularly amusing: Kim Kardashian is apparently planning extensive construction work on their property. There is protest against this.

The small town of Hidden Hills in Los Angeles County is considered one of the richest cities in the United States. Anyone who lives here has made it – and above all wants to be quiet from the outside world.

Kim Kardashian also lives in the community of 2,000 people. In 2014, the mother of two and her husband Kanye West bought a villa for an estimated US $ 20 million, which she redesigned with Belgian architect Axel Vervoordt. Since separating from West, the 40-year-old has lived here alone with their children.

The renovation of the property does not seem to be finished: As the American celebrity magazine “People” reports, the model is planning an expensive renovation of the property. Kardashian Kardashian wants to expand their property with an underground vault, an underground parking lot, an underground wellness center and a guard house, as the magazine reports. In addition, the reality TV star is said to plan, among other things, to flatten two hills.









Kim Kardashian upsets the neighborhood



There is now protest against these extensive plans: According to “People”, the residents have filed a lawsuit and would like to have the conversion prohibited by a court. One detail of the plans in particular met with criticism from the residents: the straightening of the hills. The plaintiff, a local resident named Sarah Key, demands according to the application that the neighborhood keep its “natural and rustic landscape”. Kardashian’s plan to destroy two hills would do “irreparable damage” to the Hidden Hills.





The addressee of the lawsuit is not Kim Kardashian himself, but the Hidden Hills Community Association, which is being asked to take action against the renovation plans. The prominent residents of the Californian town include the actress Kaley Cuoco (“Big Bang Theory” and the Canadian rapper Drake. Neither of them have publicly commented on Kardashian’s plans so far.

Source used:“People” magazine

che