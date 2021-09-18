Keanu Reeves sees the digital future 20 years





Image: Warner Bros. (screenshot from trailer)

In December, the Sci-Fi story Matrix goes into its fourth round with “Matrix: Resurrections”. Keanu Reeves has already seen the film. What’s his verdict?

A few days ago Warner released the first Matrix 4 trailer. In addition to plenty of action, it also shows a number of puzzles: Why is Thomas aka Neo given blue pills by the psychiatrist? Why do Trinity and Neo meet in a café, but don’t recognize each other? Why have they both aged, but the anti-matrix fighter Morpheus is young again? And why are they both still – or again – alive?

The trailer lays many tracks that point in one direction: The matrix story repeats itself with changed variables. That Keanu Reeves’ verdict on Matrix Resurrections supports this thesis.

Keanu Reeves: Matrix 4 describes the next 20 years of the digital future

At a screenplay panel at the Berlin Literature Festival, director and co-screenwriter Lana Wachowski speaks about Keanu Reeves’ first reaction to Matrix Resurrections.

“We showed Keanu the movie and he was really blown away by it, and he said something that is typical of Keanu, which is incredibly insightful,” says Wachowski.









She quotes Reeves’ statements: “Twenty years ago you told a story about the next twenty years and the fundamental problems of digital, virtual life and how it will affect us and how we think about it. You gave us a framework to think about it and talk about it. “

About Matrix 4, Reeves said, according to Wachowski: “Now you’ve taken the same character, the same stories and the same things and you’ve managed to project them onto the next twenty years.”

Matrix 4 emerged from Wachowski’s grief

According to Lana Wachowski, the fact that Matrix Resurrections even exists is closely linked to a sad incident. Warner regularly made her generous offers for Matrix 4, but she and her sister Lilly Wachowski were not interested in a sequel. From their point of view, the Matrix story was over by the end of the trilogy.

Then her parents and a close friend passed away in quick succession. From this grief she developed new ideas for a matrix sequel. The script for Matrix 4 is part of Wachowski’s coping with grief.

“My mother and father were gone, but I had Neo and Trinity back,” says Wachowski of the Matrix stars who are “the most important characters” in their lives for them. For them it was a comforting experience to bring Neo and Trinity back to life.

