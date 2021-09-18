Keanu Reeves chats with fans on a motorcycle tour

Hollywood legend in private

Hollywood legend Keanu Reeves (56) shows his very private side! During a motorcycle tour, paparazzi photographed the US actor chatting with other motorcyclists during a rest.

The video shows a picture of the private chat.

Keanu Reeves at the 2020 Oscars.





© picture alliance, Jordan Strauss

Keanu Reeves is a big motorcycle fan and takes advantage of the great weather under the Californian sun for a jaunt through Malibu on Tuesday (February 9th). He meets like-minded people and stops for a chat – because of Corona at a distance, of course.

His look is more like an everyday outfit than a motorcycle outfit: a simple pair of jeans with a casual brown suede jacket with loafers and a sporty daypack almost give him the shape of a normal instead of a Hollywood superstar. Wonderfully personable!

