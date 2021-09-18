Saturday, September 18, 2021
Keanu Reeves chats with fans on a motorcycle tour

By Vimal Kumar
February 10, 2021 – 1:36 pm clock

Hollywood legend in private

Hollywood legend Keanu Reeves (56) shows his very private side! During a motorcycle tour, paparazzi photographed the US actor chatting with other motorcyclists during a rest.

The video shows a picture of the private chat.

Keanu Reeves at the 2020 Oscars.

© picture alliance, Jordan Strauss

Keanu Reeves is a big motorcycle fan and takes advantage of the great weather under the Californian sun for a jaunt through Malibu on Tuesday (February 9th). He meets like-minded people and stops for a chat – because of Corona at a distance, of course.

His look is more like an everyday outfit than a motorcycle outfit: a simple pair of jeans with a casual brown suede jacket with loafers and a sporty daypack almost give him the shape of a normal instead of a Hollywood superstar. Wonderfully personable!

Shooting of “Matrix 4”

When he’s not shooting through Malibu in his spare time, he’s shooting for the new film “Matrix 4”, which is expected to hit theaters in December 2021.

Vimal Kumar
