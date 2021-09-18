Keanu Reeves chats with fans on a motorcycle tour

RTL>entertainment>
February 10, 2021 – 1:36 pm clock
Hollywood legend in private
Hollywood legend Keanu Reeves (56) shows his very private side! During a motorcycle tour, paparazzi photographed the US actor chatting with other motorcyclists during a rest.
Keanu Reeves is a big motorcycle fan and takes advantage of the great weather under the Californian sun for a jaunt through Malibu on Tuesday (February 9th). He meets like-minded people and stops for a chat – because of Corona at a distance, of course.
His look is more like an everyday outfit than a motorcycle outfit: a simple pair of jeans with a casual brown suede jacket with loafers and a sporty daypack almost give him the shape of a normal instead of a Hollywood superstar. Wonderfully personable!
Shooting of “Matrix 4”
When he’s not shooting through Malibu in his spare time, he’s shooting for the new film “Matrix 4”, which is expected to hit theaters in December 2021.
