Julia Roberts: Rare snapshot of the Hollywood star with her children

Julia Roberts
Rare snapshot with their children
Julia Roberts rarely shows herself: husband Danny Moder shares a private snapshot of his wife and their three children on Instagram
Actress Julia Roberts, 50, and Danny Moder, 49, share little of their private lives with the public. The actress and cameraman have been married for 16 years and have three children together: twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 13, and son Henry, 11.
Danny Moder gives special insights
The family is rarely seen with five of them. There are no appearances on the red carpet. Danny Moder makes an exception on his Instagram profile. Every now and then, the 49-year-old gives an insight into her everyday family life. There he published a rare photo: it shows his famous wife with her three children.
Only daughter Hazel seems to be prepared for the photo and she beams into the camera. Her brothers Phinnaeus and Henry as well as mother Julia look rather puzzled. All four are dressed casually – you won’t find any Hollywood glamor in the snapshot. But it doesn’t need that either. That the five are a happy family is unmistakable.
Julia Roberts is dedicated to her family
There is no trace of the marital crisis that is supposed to affect Julia Roberts and Danny Moder. Not least because the movie star has been setting priorities for a number of years: Roberts has only sporadically accepted film roles since her children were born. Most of the time she devotes to her greatest role: mother.
