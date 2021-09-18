Julia Roberts in (style) portrait | Vogue Germany

Date of birth: October 18, 1967

Height: 1.75 m

Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Childhood & adolescence

Julia Roberts was born on October 18, 1967 in Atlanta, Georgia, the third child to an actor couple. As the head of a drama school for children, Julia’s parents openly speak out against racial segregation, but unfortunately their facility then loses its popularity: despite prominent students such as the children of the African-American civil rights activist Martin Luther King, it is no longer financially viable and has to close.

Her parents’ marriage breaks up as a result of the changeover, Julia Roberts is four years old at the time. She moved to Smyrna with her sister and mother, where Roberts attended high school and her mother married the theater critic Michael Motes in 1972. The stepfather brings financial support into the family, but turns out to be a partly palpable choleric, about whom Julia Roberts has been publicly silent for many years.

Meanwhile, Roberts’ older brother Eric succeeds in studying acting in London and New York, which impresses his sister greatly. She herself spends significantly more time at high school theater rehearsals than at home. After the birth of their half-sister Nancy, Roberts and her sister Lisa are increasingly on their own.

The sisters do not know that their brother has now taken care of their cancerous father – only a few kilometers away. Julia Roberts only found out about her father’s illness on the day of the funeral and witnessed her older brother’s heavy drug use. The ten-year-old is overwhelmed and suddenly changes her career aspirations: Instead of an actress, she would like to become a veterinarian at times; That should change again by the time she graduated from school. Together, the sisters follow their brother to New York, where all three are now working on their acting careers.









Julia Roberts at the beginning of her career Getty Images

Breakthrough with “Pretty Woman”

Roberts knows that New York is expensive. However, it is not clear to her that two jobs are barely enough for her to finance her dream of a great acting career. The first step: she needs an agent. In fact, she signs a reputable acting agency on condition that Julia get rid of her southern accent. Language teaching is a farce. Julia then convinces the agency to portray her accent as “charming and charismatic”. With success – due to her style of speaking, Julia was given a supporting role in the television series “Crime Story”.