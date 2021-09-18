Johnny Depp loses libel case

Of the Judge at London High Court, Andrew Nicol, dismissed the Hollywood star’s libel suit against the tabloid The Sun, which in 2018 called him a “batsman” because of his indictment, ex-wife, actress and former model Amber Heard .

The judge’s decision is a blow to the actor’s reputation Johnny Depp , a famous actor from Edward through Money and Pirate of the Caribbean who wants to appeal the verdict to dismiss his charge.

“This decision is as perverse as it is unsettling”, the star’s lawyers said in a statement, adding: “The judgment is so flawed that it would be ridiculous for Mr. Depp not to appeal this decision . “









Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met on the set of 2011 Rum Express before tying the knot in Los Angeles, California, in February 2015. The couple divorced with a bang in early 2017. The actress of Danish Girl and Aquaman then spoke of “years of physical and psychological violence”, allegations that were strongly denied by Johnny Depp.

The American actor has admitted the abuse of drugs and alcohol but claims never to have raised a hand on a woman, a statement made by his daughter Lily-Rose Depp and his former partner Vanessa Paradis is supported who described him as “a man and a kind, attentive, generous, and nonviolent father”.

In return, had Johnny Depp Amber Heard accused of violence.

In conclusion, the tabloid commented Sun after the judgment: “Victims of domestic violence must never be silenced. We thank the judges in London and Amber Heard for their courageous testimony in court.”