Johnny Depp accuses ex: did Amber Heard paint herself bruises?

The war of roses between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard escalates: The actor claims that his ex-wife faked bruises in court. She also inflicted violence on him – and not just physically. So she is said to have distributed feces in his bed.

The US actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard split up over two years ago – but they still argue in court today. Amber Heard accuses her ex-husband of domestic violence against her. Now the “People” magazine quotes from court documents in which Johnny Depp accuses his ex-wife of violent acts. She also tried to deceive the court: “I have vehemently denied Ms. Heard’s allegations since she first raised them in May 2016 and came into court with painted bruises to obtain an injunction against me.” He added that she did not have these bruises throughout the week before the court hearing. He could prove this with testimony and recordings from surveillance cameras.

Furthermore, Depp writes that he will deny the allegations for the rest of his life: “I have never mistreated Ms. Heard and no other woman either.” Instead, Depp claims that his ex-wife caused him violence, especially after proposing an retrospective prenuptial agreement: “I was the victim.” Amber Heard mixed prescription amphetamines and alcohol and “committed countless acts of domestic violence against me, often in the presence of third parties” – in some cases he suffered serious injuries, which he describes in great detail.









Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for defamation

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star had sued Heard for $ 50 million in March, a few months after the actress reported on her own experiences of violence in an article in the Washington Post, but without naming Depp. In April, the 33-year-old asked a US court to dismiss a libel suit from her ex-husband. In the motion, Heard is said to have again made serious allegations of domestic violence against Depp, as US media reported, citing court documents. Heard speaks of dozens of violent incidents that occurred during their relationship, reports the US industry journal “Hollywood Reporter”. Heard says she still has scars on her arms and feet today. Under the influence of drugs and alcohol, Depp turned into a completely different person, whom she described as “the monster”, the actress explains. She was also afraid for her life.

In August 2018, several media had also reported an alleged “sick joke” by Amber Heard, which Johnny Depp accuses her. She or one of her friends spread feces in his bed after he showed up late for her 30th birthday. According to “People”, Depp also writes about this fecal incident in the court documents. Amber Heard, however, claims the feces came from the couple’s dog.

Amber Heard’s attorney Eric George denies the allegations of violence, emphasizing that Depp, in turn, has violated his client. The lawyer told People magazine that these were “conspiracy theories” and “baseless allegations”.