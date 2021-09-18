John Krasinski + Emily Blunt: finally pregnant

Actress Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski are expecting their first child

Three years after their marriage, Emily Blunt, 30, and John Krasinski, 33, are expecting their first child. This was confirmed by a spokesman for the actor couple on Wednesday (September 11th) to “US Weekly”.

Blunt (“Looper”) and her husband (“The Office”) married in 2010 and have never made a secret of the fact that they want children. There should be great joy about the pregnancy. A friend of the stars commented, “They want kids, that’s one of the reasons they moved into a bigger house, in a neighborhood where kids can be raised. They are so happy.”

Last year, the artist had already talked about how much she and her loved one want offspring. She told Manhattan magazine: “We really want children, I just don’t know when it will be. We both come from large families, so that’s something we want.”

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have now taken the first step towards becoming a large family with their first baby.

CoverMedia